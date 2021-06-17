Man stabbed in neck, woman arrested

(CNS): A 34-year-old woman from George Town was arrested on suspicion of wounding last night and remains in police custody, while a man is in hospital in serious but stable condition. Police responded to a report of the serious assault at around 10:30pm Wednesday at a home on Patrick’s Avenue, Prospect. According to the RCIPS, the couple were said to have been involved in an altercation, during which the man had been wounded in the neck with an object. He was taken to hospital by a third party but officers followed and later arrested the woman.