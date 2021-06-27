Man shot during home invasion

(CNS): A West Bay man is in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot in the chest during a home invasion at an apartment on Adonis Drive in the Mount Pleasant area of West Bay at around 3:45am Saturday morning. The victim was understood to have awoken to find the men in his home, one of whom had a firearm. It is not clear what, if anything, was taken during what the police have described as an aggravated burglary in which the victim was shot while struggling with the robbers.

The man was reportedly assisted by a neighbour after the home-invaders fled the scene, He was taken to hospital in a private car, where he is still being treated.

The incident, which is one of several firearms-related crimes over the last month, is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Bay CID at 649-3999 or any other police station.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.