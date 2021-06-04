Man chopped in face at gas station brawl

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a man accused of chopping another man in the face with a machete during a fight at a George Town gas station. Police said that the two men, who know each other, were involved in an altercation at around 7:40pm Wednesday night at the Rubis station on Eastern Avenue.

The man with the machete brandished the weapon before a struggle took place and the victim was struck in the face with the machete and wounded. The armed man then fled the location in a vehicle, travelling in the direction of Grackle Road.

The injured man was taken to hospital by the emergency services and treated. He has since been discharged.

The matter is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.



