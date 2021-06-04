HRC gives thumbs-up to proposed WP vaccine mandate

(CNS): The Human Rights Commission has stated that the government can place a vaccine requirement as a condition of work permit grants without breaching human rights. With a proposal being floated by government to mandate proof of vaccination for new and renewal work permit applications, the HRC said the government has a duty to protect the lives of all individuals in the Cayman Islands, as outlined in section 2 of the Bill of Rights (right to life) and has done so throughout the pandemic by implementing the border closure, curfews, shopping controls, limits on gathering and face masks.

“The mandating of vaccinations against COVID-19 for grants or renewals of work permits is another condition which Government can put in place once assessed that it is lawful, rational, proportionate and procedurally fair,” the HRC said, noting the need for the mandate to comply with section 19 of the Bill of Rights on lawful administrative action.

But the commission added that government must provide for exceptional circumstances in which exemptions could be granted where there are medical issues.

The HRC fell short of suggesting employers could go further and require all staff to be vaccinated or place restrictions on unvaccinated staff. It pointed to a document produced by local lawyers HSM, saying that the commission was not able to provide legal advice or endorse one particular perspective. However, it said that employers may find the analysis useful. That document outlines some of the competing factors and issues employers contemplating mandating vaccines for staff may face and the potential legal consequences.

“Human rights is a balancing act,” the HRC said, explaining that government must balance individual rights against broader community rights. Section 16 of the Bill of Rights deals with discrimination and provides limited circumstances where discrimination if it “has an objective and reasonable justification and is reasonably proportionate to its aim in the interests of defence, public safety, public order, public morality or public health,” it is permitted.

