Housing trust struggles with building costs

NDHT Project in East End

NDHT Project in Bodden Town

(L-R) Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine, NHDT Chairman George Powell, Housing Minister Jay Ebanks and NDHT Project Committee Chairman Gary Berry

(CNS): With the cost of building materials rising dramatically due to worldwide shortages fuelled by the pandemic, the battle to keep the government’s low cost homes affordable is becoming very challenging, according to officials. National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) Chairman George Powell said their approved contractors have committed to complete the current works within the agreed cost, despite the rising price of construction material, but that keeping quality homes affordable is difficult.

“We are mindful that the formulated approach to maintaining cost and keeping houses affordable can be challenging,” Powell said in a press release following a recent tour of the sites by Housing Minister Jay Ebanks and Parliamentary Secretary Isaac Rankine to some of the project sites in the Eastern Districts.

Following his visit to the sites in North Side, East End and Bodden Town, Ebanks said in a release that the PACT Government “plans to empower the NHDT to increase the number of houses across districts and ensure that they build energy efficient sustainable units”.

He did not say how much more money government plans to commit to the Trust or how it will make the homes, which according to last year’s figures were costing more than $100,000 each to build, more accessible in the face of climbing construction costs. Another problem is finding enough crown land in appropriate places to meet the waiting list. According to NHDT officials, there are around 400 applicants on the list, some of whom have been waiting for as long as three years.

Ebanks hinted that government may still be depending on the private sector to supply more affordable homes to people, even though just a handful of developers have committed to lower cost housing projects.

“We want to take a multi-sector approach to address the growing housing needs across our Islands, while encouraging private developers and the banking industry to work with us to offer better options for Caymanians,” the minister said.

Project Committee Chairman Gary Berry said the Trust will be coordinating and implementing new designs for the next projects in West Bay and North Side. “We want to move away from the ideology of low income housing, which has a negative stigma. We are currently in the planning stage for further projects and want to encourage young Caymanians to stop by the National Housing Development Trust office to collect application forms and sign up,” he said.

The NHDT currently has 116 houses, all of which are occupied. So far this year, the Trust has started work on seven affordable houses in East End and three in Bodden Town. It is currently in the planning phase with earthworks as well as infrastructure preliminary works set to commence in the coming weeks at the North Side site.

But the issue of affordable homes is now critical for many Caymanians. The cost of an average home in the private sector is well beyond the reach of those earning an average salary. According figures reveal at recent construction conference, the average price for a first time buyers home is more than CI$300,000, while the national average is said to be about $1 million.

In addition, a combination of a gentrification of many communities, the introduction of Airbnb prior to the pandemic and the growth in population have all put pressure on rents, placing them out of reach for many regular workers as well. This means many people are living in insecure accommodation and homelessness, which was once almost unheard of in Cayman, is another social problem that government must face.

As dozens of luxury condos stand empty on Seven Mile Beach, the people who tend the yards and the clean the unused pools are living in cars, on the beach, in containers and in other unregulated and unsafe structures.

Speaking at the last press briefing, Finance Minister Chris Saunders pointed out that dealing with housing, especially when the borders reopen, would be a major priority. But because developers focus almost exclusively on building even more luxury condo complexes, largely for overseas owners or transient wealthy residents, there is a significant shortage of homes for local people and long-term residents.

Saunders said that when the borders open and more overseas workers add to the already significant population, the housing shortage will be even more acute.

“As we start to open back up the economy, we must consider the housing issue that we have… Many properties that are now part of the rental pool may go back to the Airbnb market… compounding the challenges we have,” he said, as he included the housing problem as one of many reasons why the government had to be cautious over the reopening of the borders.