HCCI to begin clearing new hospital site

Future location of Health City Camana Bay (Picture from dart.ky)

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands has been given permission to begin clearing the site of a proposed new hospital between Camana Bay and the landfill, even though no planning application has yet been made for the project itself. Hospital officials appeared before the Central Planning Authority to explain why they wanted to clear 3.441 acres of vegetation, including mangroves, at this stage before an application is made. Following their submissions that they need to clear the site in order to work on the designs and after submitting drafts of what will be an application, the CPA has given the green light to the hospital.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the company said the work will begin at the site on 22 June, as they are currently working with their design team on the new hospital plans, which will be submitted in the near future. The $100 million medical campus will be located to the south of Cayman International School, at the intersection of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and the new Airport Connector Road.

“Our plans for the new facility are progressing and we look forward to helping close healthcare accessibility gaps, and providing robust healthcare security, to radically improve medical outcomes for the people of the Cayman Islands,” said Shomari Scott, Chief Business Officer.

It will become the first hospital in the region to offer bone marrow transplantation and CAR T-cell therapy. The advanced oncology department will include medical oncology, hemato-oncology, surgical oncology and radiation oncology with a medical linear accelerator (LINAC). Dr Binoy Chattuparambil, Clinical Director and Senior Cardiac Surgeon at Health City Cayman Islands, said the hospital’s radiotherapy services would be available within nine months of the ground-breaking with the completion of the rest of the facility and a full suite of services following a few months later.

“We estimate the full 70,000 square foot expansion to take 12 to 18 months to complete,” he said. “The hospital will include a specialised neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a service that will be of great benefit to Cayman and the wider Caribbean. Having a premature baby or a baby that requires care in a NICU is very difficult for families. If their home is far from that NICU, the challenges of separation and travel begin at birth. The cost of travel and time away from work for parents is especially burdensome and is really the last thing parents in an already difficult situation need to be worrying about,” he added.