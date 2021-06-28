Harbour Drive renamed for mariners

Premier Wayne Panton and Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart unveil one of the new street signs

(CNS): Harbour Drive and sections of both North and South Church Streets have been renamed Seafarers Way. Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose said the change in name was “to correct a glaring omission by recognising the undeniable role of our seafarers and shipbuilders and their connection to this stretch of road”. Rose said the renaming, which took place at a ceremony on Friday, instituted a “permanent homage” to the country’s historic mariners.

“This road is named Seafarers Way as a tribute to those who went down to the sea in ships,” he said.

The decision to rename the road was made by the previous administration but taken up and supported by the new government. In his address during the ceremony, Premier Wayne Panton paid tribute to the Cayman Islands’ seafaring heritage.

Although there are few people working as mariners today, as just two Caymanian men are employed as merchant seamen now, most people still have family members who went to sea and sent back the remittances that sustained and eventually built the Cayman economy and the continued importance of the sea to Cayman’s economy.

While Caymanians may no longer build or steer merchant ships, the sea remains central to the economy and provides jobs. “The sea is still providing for the Caymanian economy, from the Shipping Registry, to fishermen, marine biologists and more,” he said.

Panton linked the country’s seafaring heritage with its status today as a global financial centre. “The business case for opening the first commercial bank on Grand Cayman came about because of the men who went to sea and sent remittances home for their families. At one time those remittances were used to help fund government’s finances, so that shows the significance of their impact.”

The new Seafarers Way signs at Cardinal Avenue, Mary Street and Fort street were unveiled by various officials and members of the Seafarers Association.