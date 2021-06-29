‘Gold case’ pilot suing for legal aid

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Juan Carlos Gonzales Infante, a Venezuelan pilot who arrived in Cayman more than two years ago aboard a private jet carrying two passengers, $2 million worth of gold and around $135,000 in cash hidden under the floorboards, is suing the courts’ legal aid department after his application for help to fight extradition to the United States was declined. Infante and three other men were acquitted after a costly, complex, failed prosecution last year that alleged the gold was dirty.

Infante has been in jail for two years as he remains on remand in face of the extradition to the US for similar conspiracy charges from 2011. He is wanted in Florida for smuggling cash, drugs and gold.

Having been refused legal aid to secure a senior counsel from overseas to fight his case, Infante recently filed a law suit because he believes that sending him to America would be wrong for a number of reasons.

According to the court documents, Infante argues that the case in the United States is more than a decade old and the delays in the case are not his fault but would result in him being unable to attain a fair trial. If convicted, he faces a possibility of life imprisonment without parole, which his lawyers say is “unduly harsh, disproportionate, arbitrary and contrary to his human rights”.

He also suggests that sending him to a country where there continues to be widespread problems with COVID-19 from a country where there is zero community transmission of the coronavirus would put his personal safety at risk, especially given that the prison conditions in the US fall below the standards here and in the UK.

The legal arguments regarding COVID-19 are the first ever made in such a case and so there is no precedent for their impact on proceedings. The case will therefore set a new position for the courts here about Cayman’s unique situation regarding the pandemic.

In addition, the extradition is very complicated and his lawyers argue that an expert is needed to present his case. They say that, given the high stakes for Infante if he were to be extradited, he needs legal aid for extradition specialist Claire Dobbin QC in order to secure a fair hearing and the best chance to properly present his arguments over why he should not be sent to Florida.

No date has yet been fixed for the appeal but the case is expected to be heard shortly as the extradition hearing was adjourned earlier this month to pave the way for this appeal.