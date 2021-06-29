Fully vaccinated rate inches up to 63%

HSA Vaccine Clinic

(CNS): Public Health officials said Monday that 63% of the population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 68%, or 48,262 people, have had at least one dose, as the national rate inches up towards the still undefined level of coverage that government wants to see before opening the borders to tourists and lifting the isolation measures for those who are vaccinated against the virus. The vaccine clinics are offering both first and second doses for everyone over the age of twelve who is currently residing in Cayman.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said there were five positive cases of COVID-19 among travellers over the weekend. There are now 17 active cases among those in isolation and quarantine, two of whom are suffering symptoms, including one patient who is still in hospital. Officials have still to reveal the status of this individual, who was admitted to the Critical Care Unit one week ago.

Meanwhile, travellers who arrived last Wednesday, 23 June, who had a valid verifiable vaccine and negative pre-arrival PCR COVID-19 test are due to take the PCR exit tests in anticipation of becoming the first people to spend just five days in quarantine, the shortest period since the borders closed and the quarantine system was introduced.