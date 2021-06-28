Father organises summer flights to Canada
(CNS): Travel Cayman and the Cayman Airport Authority have given the green light to the father of a student attending university in Canada who is organising two charter return flights in July and August to Toronto. The borders are expected to remain closed to regular commercial air traffic until at least September, so Peter McKiernan decided to pull together the flights that can fit in with quarantine requirements to help his family and other parents with children in school or university there or families with kids in school here that want to return to Canada for the summer.
McKiernan has younger children in school in Cayman and an older child going to university in Canada and therefore has to coordinate the family’s need to travel with the different term times.
Given that the repatriation flights to Miami are already booked for the summer, he is hoping to hear from Canadians who can help him fill up the charter flight with Sunwing Airlines, the same airline company that helped repatriate dozens of pets from here to Canada last year. He has reserved a plane with 189 seats for two legs on the 15 July and 25 August which needs to be confirmed and booked before the end of this week.
“The goal is to keep the cost of the flight as reasonable as possible,” he said. “Right now, that is expected to be around CI$500 per person each way. After two days, the flight is at 35% capacity and we are hoping to have commitments to fill it by 30 June. This is going to have to come together pretty quickly, but it looks like it will happen,” he added after securing permission from the authorities to organise the flights.
Currently, all travel is supposed to be essential. Returning residents who do not have a good reason for travelling will need to pay to stay in government quarantine facilities from 1 July onwards, though isolating at home with an iMsafe wristband remains free of charge. However, quarantine has been reduce to five days for those who have had a full course of a verifiable approved vaccine and parents accompany young students to and from school overseas over the holidays is considered essential.
McKiernan said travel to Canada is also still heavily restricted. “To go to Canada, you need to be Canadian, have PR in Canada or be a foreign national with a legitimate reason to be in Canada, like being a student. To come to Cayman, you must be pre-approved by Travel Cayman. It is going to be up to each person to sort that out, although we will provide guidance after we confirm the flight,” he stated.
Anyone wishing to find out more about the Canada charters is asked to submit the online form here or contact McKiernan via social media
or email at caymantorontoflights@gmail.com
Category: Local News, Travel
Once again, the priviledged get a pass!
$$$$$$ get’s flights…. Sad but true.
The B737-8 can easily.
Pretty sure there is enough demand for weekly flights to and from Canada
Too bad Cayman Airways doesn’t have any planes that could make it to Toronto non-stop and are otherwise sitting on the runway collecting dust.
Add some flights, please!! This is crazy!
Why not use the national airline and contribute to the Cayman economy? They got planes just waiting to fly!
This is so ridiculous. Just open the borders for travel for those vaccinated to go in and out of Cayman no matter where you are from. The needless hardship it is causing is crazy. This has been going on almost 2 years. In the beginning, yes, close the border, but it is way past time for the border to open if vaxxed.
They had better all be Canadian on the flight because under current rules no one but Canadians are allowed into Canada.
You need to understand, life for the fully paid, on full benefits Civil Service is much more peaceful with the borders closed.
Gee some people exaggerate. It’s not 2 years. Not even 1.5 years yet.
Literally 2 months less than 1.5 years. That’s a lot of people not being able to see their family before never seeing them again because of numerous tragedies.
Why is it that everybody needs to listen to Dr Lee only? I just don’t understand it. I refuse to believe he is the smartest one.
Why is it that CIG hasn’t arranged periodic flights to Toronto?
Cayman Airways does not fly to Canada.
There are lots of places that Cayman Airways didn’t fly to at some point – Honduras and Chicago come readily to mind!
So there is no reason they couldn’t at least TRY a temporary measure during the current restrictions!
Open da borders already!
If Canadians and Americans are fully vaccinated let them into Cayman now without quarantining.
We need the tourists now.
We need to travel freely. Not tourists. We should be allowed and people who have connections to the island first.