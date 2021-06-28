Father organises summer flights to Canada

Sunwing Airlines

(CNS): Travel Cayman and the Cayman Airport Authority have given the green light to the father of a student attending university in Canada who is organising two charter return flights in July and August to Toronto. The borders are expected to remain closed to regular commercial air traffic until at least September, so Peter McKiernan decided to pull together the flights that can fit in with quarantine requirements to help his family and other parents with children in school or university there or families with kids in school here that want to return to Canada for the summer.

McKiernan has younger children in school in Cayman and an older child going to university in Canada and therefore has to coordinate the family’s need to travel with the different term times.

Given that the repatriation flights to Miami are already booked for the summer, he is hoping to hear from Canadians who can help him fill up the charter flight with Sunwing Airlines, the same airline company that helped repatriate dozens of pets from here to Canada last year. He has reserved a plane with 189 seats for two legs on the 15 July and 25 August which needs to be confirmed and booked before the end of this week.

“The goal is to keep the cost of the flight as reasonable as possible,” he said. “Right now, that is expected to be around CI$500 per person each way. After two days, the flight is at 35% capacity and we are hoping to have commitments to fill it by 30 June. This is going to have to come together pretty quickly, but it looks like it will happen,” he added after securing permission from the authorities to organise the flights.

Currently, all travel is supposed to be essential. Returning residents who do not have a good reason for travelling will need to pay to stay in government quarantine facilities from 1 July onwards, though isolating at home with an iMsafe wristband remains free of charge. However, quarantine has been reduce to five days for those who have had a full course of a verifiable approved vaccine and parents accompany young students to and from school overseas over the holidays is considered essential.

McKiernan said travel to Canada is also still heavily restricted. “To go to Canada, you need to be Canadian, have PR in Canada or be a foreign national with a legitimate reason to be in Canada, like being a student. To come to Cayman, you must be pre-approved by Travel Cayman. It is going to be up to each person to sort that out, although we will provide guidance after we confirm the flight,” he stated.