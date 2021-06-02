Divers could be spreading fatal coral disease

Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease in the Cayman Islands (Photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): The deadly Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease has until very recently been advancing in a uniform path, but with reports of it appearing in random unconnected sites, the Department of Environment is now worried that divers and boat operators may unwittingly be spreading the disease. This latest fatal coral disease was first spotted in Cayman waters last June at Penny’s Arch in Rum Point. It has since steadily advanced west round the North West Point and east along the north shore, despite efforts by the DoE to arrest the spread. Even more worrying are the recent random outbreaks around the south coast.

Because these outbreaks have appeared at random dive sites as far apart as the northeast and southeast coastline, DoE officials believe it might be being spread by scuba divers and boats. With an outbreak at the isolated Anchor Reef dive site in the southwest, intervention to stop the spread of the highly infectious disease has become even more challenging.

Speaking at a special meeting recently hosted by the DoE and tourism stakeholders at last week’s CITA meeting, DoE Deputy Director Tim Austin said that finding disease at dive sites unconnected to the original line of infection has led the department to the “real horrible inkling” that it is likely “related to diving practices”.

Even with the marked reduction in diving since the borders closed, local divers’ equipment and boats appear to be getting contaminated and are shifting the disease, Austin warned. When the disease was first recorded near Rum Point, some 10% of the hard coral had died, with 35% of it appearing unhealthy. By April this year, 57% of the site’s coral had died, and the disease was still progressing.

Some hard corals, such as elkhorn and staghorn, appear to be immune to SCTLD, but it is directly impacting around two dozen species. Austin urged operators to disinfect their kits and boats to help control the spread, which he said the DoE was fighting through a variety of measures, such as applying an antibiotic formula directly to the coral and using fire-breakers. Given the numerous threats to coral, including climate change and many other diseases, Austin stressed the concern that this rapidly spreading and debilitating threat was now causing.

So far, the reefs around Cayman Brac and Little Cayman have shown no signs of infection, and under new DoE guidelines divers taking their own gear there from Grand Cayman must have it thoroughly disinfected. Divers and operators in Grand Cayman are also being discouraged from making multi-site trips between infected and uninfected areas.