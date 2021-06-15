Detective says ‘Deebo’ murder still a live inquiry

Damean Dwayne Seymour

(CNS): The investigation into who killed Damean Dwayne Seymour (34), better known as “Deebo”, is still an active inquiry in which police are pursuing a number of leads that have led them to look for his killer overseas. At a Coroners Court hearing on Friday, Detective Inspector Adeniyi Collins Oremule told a jury that Seymour’s murder is not a cold case, even though it is more than four years old.

Oremule said that because the investigation is by no means over, he was unable to fully answer the inquest jury’s questions, as they deliberated on what was ultimately decided as an unlawful killing. Seymour was shot multiple times in the head and body in broad daylight in Central George Town in 2016, and police believe this was a professional hit that was likely linked to his criminal lifestyle.

Seymour’s body was found lying on the ground by his sports car at around 11:30am on 28 November on Martin Lane in central George Town. He had been shot in the back, chest and head, sustaining five gunshot wounds. The jury heard from the first police officer on the scene, who arrived within minutes of the 911 call about the shooting. That officer, who is also a trained medic, told the court that it was evident Seymour was already dead when he arrived.

Seymour was known to the local police as he was a suspect in a number of serious crimes. He had left Cayman for the UK following an acquittal in 2008 for an attempt to kill Adolphus Myrie in almost the same spot where he met his own end. That was the third serious criminal allegation he had dodged in four years. In 2004 he faced charges for the murder of Joseph Alexander Williams but a judge ruled there was no case to answer, and in 2007 he was found not guilty of armed robbery for the West Bay Foster’s Supermarket heist.

Seymour had been back in Cayman for just over one year when he was gunned down on the George Town street. As the investigation opened that morning, police found a loaded gun and drugs in his car. But despite a number of live leads, the police met with a wall of silence even though there were many people in and around the area when he was shot.

Oremule explained that the police have always struggled to get public support in the area, which complicated the investigation. One person who did speak with the police confirmed that Seymour was dealing drugs on the street openly.

The only arrest made in the case was a woman who police believed was the killer’s getaway driver, but no charges have been brought against her. However, Oremule told the court that he believed the case would eventually be resolved as inquiries continue.

The inquest jury was tasked with determining the limited questions of the Coroners Court, with few doubts about what happened, even if the ‘who’ is yet to be resolved. Since it was clear that Seymour did not take his own life and that it was not an accident, the jury was left to conclude that it was an unlawful killing.