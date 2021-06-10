Dart: WTE won’t hurt incentive to reduce or reuse

Artist’s rendition of the waste-to-energy facilities and GT landfill (from ReGen.ky)

(CNS): Dart executives have stated that the plan to incinerate and convert the bulk of Cayman’s future garbage into energy will not undermine efforts to reduce and reuse the 100,000 tons of rubbish that the Cayman Islands produce on average each year. The projections for the anticipated increase in waste have emerged from government’s predictions about the growth in population and the expectation that waste will grow in tandem.

Dart representatives said the incentives to encourage a reduction in the amount of rubbish residents create or reusing and repurposing it is not in contradiction with the need to fuel the waste-to-energy facility to generate power.

At a public meeting on Tuesday about plans for the dump and the required environmental impact assessment, Andrew Small, the operations director for DECCO, Dart’s general contractor, said CUC was very close to confirming an agreement with them regarding the purchase of the power.

Small told CNS that while the final terms and conditions of the agreement between Dart and CUC had to be ironed out, given that the WTE is part of government’s national energy policy, there was no question that the company would not take the power.

Although fuelling the burner to generate the maximum amount of power will be one of the main revenue streams for Dart when it takes over the management of waste at the new facilities, Small said this does not mean that reducing, reusing and recycling will not play a continued and increased part. He said the profit motive will not act as a disincentive to encouraging a wider approach regarding cutting down the amount of waste generated and the reuse of the waste in future, as government expects the population to grow.

Now that government has signed a deal with a consortium led by DECCO to transform the dump and how Cayman deals with its rubbish generally, the next step is the environmental impact assessment. Dart is now holding a series of public meetings so that people can ask questions and submit comments about the Terms of Reference (ToR) for this EIA. The aim is to ensure that everyone impacted by the creation of the new facilities is confident that every aspect of this project is properly scrutinized before the work begins.

Around three dozen people attended the first meeting in West Bay at the John Gray Memorial Church hall. Dart executives, the Department of Environment (DoE) and the Department of Environmental Health (DEH), as well as the consultants that will undertake the EIA detailed the process for assessing the project, which includes the construction of the waste-to energy facility, a recycling processing centre, a composting site and a new much smaller lined landfill for the small amount of waste that cannot be reused, recycled or burned, which is expected to be as little as 5% of the garbage currently generated.

DEH Director Richard Simms said the landfill is almost at capacity and would be full in less than five years without this project.

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie, who is the chairperson of the Environmental Assessment Board, explained what an EIA is, how the Terms of Reference are arrived at and the role of the board as the oversight authority. She also explained the importance of the public input throughout the process.