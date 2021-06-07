Daggaro sells Brac land to dot.com millionaire

Land cleared by Daggaro in the West End of Cayman Brac, 8 May 2021

(CNS): Myles Newlove, the CEO of Daggaro, has sold the land on Cayman Brac, which has now been cleared, where he had planned to base the controversial Black Hawk helicopter search and rescue operation. This is despite claims Newlove made just a few weeks ago when he told CNS that he and his team were “here to save lives” and had insisted they were going to be good commercial neighbours to the people of the Brac and great environmental stewards. But now, after a local heritage site has been lost and a natural landscape ripped out, the land has been acquired by dot.com millionaire Frank Schilling.

Schilling, who was recently given planning approval for a luxury beachfront development in West Bay, told CNS that he had jumped at the opportunity to buy the land just last week, closing the deal as soon as he could. The former owner of Uniregistry already owns a considerable amount of land in the Sister Islands, including in that area, which he purchased during the COVID-19 lockdown last year, as his interest in developing in the Cayman Islands seems to be growing.

He told CNS that he hoped to create a safe harbour on Cayman Brac, including a mini-marina. He described it as a “little bit of nation building in an altruistic sort of way”, adding that it was not just about making money as there were easier ways.

Schilling said there were a number of people on Grand Cayman who love Cayman Brac and believe that they can spur on the economy there by providing somewhere to keep boats and adding a passenger ferry. But he said he did not support cruise ships going to the Sister Islands.

Meanwhile, Newlove said that the Daggaro project would continue, as the company was now renting offices at the Island Air hanger on Grand Cayman, and they would soon be bringing in choppers to run their rescue operations in the region from Owen Roberts International Airport. Newlove said it was “a commercial decision” to sell the Brac land but they still hoped to get access to the airport on Cayman Brac as it would be an important fuel stop.

When CNS asked if he had acquired or was trying to acquire land in East End, Newlove said the company was keeping its options open. However, he did confirm that, in accordance with international aviation and security laws, his helicopters must fly in and out of an international airport when on search and rescue or medevac flights.

“We are in the aviation business, not the facilities business,” he said. “But we need access to airports to operate.”

Local environmentalists on Cayman Brac are furious with Daggaro and the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board (DCB). Just a few weeks ago, pictures of the cleared site appeared on the company’s social media pages, stating that the project was making great progress.

One conservationist said that while few people will be sorry that the Black Hawk choppers won’t be disturbing the peace and quiet of the Brac, they question why they had to lose a culturally and environmentally significant site when it now seems that planning approval was given for a development that was not financially secure.

“It is disgusting that the planning law permits land clearing like this,” one of the local activists told CNS, adding that they will be looking for ways to stop this type of speculative land clearing in the future, especially when an appeal is pending. “We have lost an intrinsic part of Brac culture, an historic site and the natural landscape, as well as an important ecosystem that was supporting birds and the local rock iguana.”

Newlove denied clearing all of the site and claimed only around half of the property had actually been cleared. However, the West End Turtle Kraal has now been lost, as well as a significant part of the flora and fauna in the area.

The appeal against the planning permission which was approved by the DCB is still to be heard, and while the National Trust had already withdrawn its appeal, several local landowners are pressing on with their appeal, which includes Dagarro as the second respondent. Newlove told CNS that the company has not made any decisions regarding the defence of that appeal.

Meanwhile, Schilling has confirmed that he is considering using the land he has now purchased for a commercial air facility. However, as this would be an entirely different project, he would be required to submit fresh plans to the DCB.