COVID patient on road to recovery

(CNS): Public health officials have confirmed that the patient who was admitted to the Critical Care Unit earlier this month suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19 is recovering. In the daily report regarding the coronavirus and vaccines, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the person had improved considerably and no longer requires the support of a ventilator. The patient is now the only person among the 16 active cases of the virus still feeling the ill effects and there were no new cases among Tuesday’s test results.

However, the national vaccination programme appears stalled again, as just 71 people had their first dose over the last day. Currently, 68% of the population (48,333 people) has had at least the first shot, while 63% has completed the two-dose course.

In order to push several thousand more people into getting vaccinated the government has launched the “One Step Closer” communications campaign tying in the vaccination rate to reopening the borders and restarting the tourism sector. The campaign focuses on getting people to persuade their friends and colleagues to get vaccinated so that everyone can get back to doing the things we all miss.

“The creative executions are aimed at different interests of the community and collective hopes for the future. These are through travel adventures, reuniting with families abroad and having the peace of mind of protection from COVID-19 for those working on the front line and the entire community,” officials said as they described the campaign in a press release.

Focused on the future, the One Step Closer campaign uses photography, taken by local photographer Rebecca Davidson, rather than graphics, with images of local people going about their everyday activities, portraying their dreams for the future and how the vaccine will help them get back to normal.