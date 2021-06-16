COVID-19 traveller cases spike over weekend

(CNS): Public health officials have confirmed that six travellers tested positive for COVID-19 from 701 tests carried out over the weekend but they have not given any indication as to why there may have been a sudden spike in cases. No details have been released about the positive cases, such as where the travellers had arrived from, whether they were at the beginning or end of the quarantine period, if they had been vaccinated or not, or which of the new variants of the virus they have. There are now 16 active cases among the 895 people in isolation and only one person is said to be suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Cayman has now recorded 599 cases of the virus since it began testing in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the vaccination programme is set to resume this week to those seeking a second dose only. They will be administered on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at ORIA. First doses will resume next week as per the schedule here.

To date 46,928 people, or around 72% of the estimated population, have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 61% have had both doses. Supplies were depleted over one week ago but additional vaccines are expected to arrive in Cayman tomorrow evening on the British Airways flight.