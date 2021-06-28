Cayman needs constituency boundary review

Election staff prepare the night before elections

(CNS): Among the many recommendations made by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region (CPA BIMR), which conducted a ‘virtual’ mission to observe the Cayman Islands General Election 2021, the experts said the difference in voter numbers across Grand Cayman’s constituencies is too great and the boundaries should be reviewed.

The report, which was published on Friday, also calls for amendments to the law to address weaknesses with campaign financing, the complaints process, residency rules for voters and candidates, discrimination against those with mental health issues and prisoners serving twelve months or more, and to make the supervisor of elections a permanent job.

The Constitution calls for equality of registered voters in each constituency where possible, with the exception of the carve out for the Sister Islands, which gets two MPs regardless of the voter numbers.

Since the 2015 Elections Boundary Commission drew up the 19 single-member constituencies, the voting population of Bodden Town has grown significantly. The CPA mission found “significant differences” in the electoral districts that go well beyond the international recommended difference of around 10% “except in special circumstances (protection of a concentrated minority, sparsely populated administrative entity)”.

During a press conference, the mission singled out Bodden Town East, the largest constituency on Grand Cayman with 1,664 voters, compared to the constituency of East End, the smallest with just 769 voters, as an example of a significant imbalance which results in a vote in EE being more than twice as powerful as a vote in BTE. “It is arguable therefore that electoral boundaries have not been drawn in compliance with the Constitution and international standards,” the mission found.

With the delayed 2020 national census now due to take place this October, the mission recommends that after that population count is completed a new boundary commission should conduct a delimitation exercise and publish a report by 2023, ahead of the next general election. They recommend careful scrutiny to narrow the variation in voter numbers. “Deviations from the norm should ideally not be more than 10 per cent and in exceptional circumstances 15 per cent,” the report stated.

This will mean a number of significant changes to the existing seats, and while moving boundaries within West Bay and George Town may not have a major impact on the communities affected, addressing the large differences between the eastern districts could prove more challenging and controversial.

The previous representatives of East End and North Side, Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller, were steadfast in their opposition to combining their constituencies based on what they believed were the wishes of their communities. The two new MPs, Isaac Rankine and Jay Ebanks, have not yet expressed any opinions publicly about this issue but it is highly unlikely that either of them would be in favour of the elimination of their own constituency. One possible alternative is that the two constituencies grow geographically to encompass parts of BTE.

The CPA mission set out fifteen recommendations to improve elections, touching on most areas of the election process, from its management and a need for an independent election commission to the lack of transparency surrounding campaign finance.

Candidates are currently required to submit only limited details of their spending and the donations they received over a short period, and the report calls for more transparency. “The funding of election campaigns in the Cayman Islands is opaque,” the delegation said in the report.

They found that the lack of legislation limiting the source of campaign donations was “at odds with international norms which limit donations to legal residents and registered companies trading in the country”. In addition, they said the time period that campaign finances were regulated, which is currently from Nomination Day, was too short given that campaign spending began well before then, which, while legal, was “against the spirit of the legislation”.

This point, like many of the recommendations in this report, have been made previously and also echo some of those made by the domestic observers. But despite issues regarding the length of residency before a voter can register or a candidate can stand, as well as concerns about discrimination and the need to reduce the time it takes from registration to actually getting on the electoral roll, these recommendations have been largely ignored.

The mission pointed out at its press briefing that they cannot compel the government to make the necessary legal changes and that it is up to the people of the Cayman Island to make it known that they want and support these changes.

Responding to the report, Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said the Elections Office will review the 15 recommendations by the international mission and those put forward by domestic observers. This will be followed by the development and implementation of formal proposals for changes to the Constitution, Elections Act, internal policies and procedures.

“The Elections Office senior team would like to thank both election observer teams for their efforts. We are pleased that our General Elections have been recognised as having been executed to high standards, and we look forward to actioning the improvements included in the recommendations,” Howell said.

The Elections Office has in the past suggested amendments based on previous CPA missions, but the legislature has failed to make any significant changes to date.