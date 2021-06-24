Cayman finally on UK green list for entry
(CNS): The Cayman Islands has been added to the UK’s green list of countries, which means that inbound travellers to England from Cayman will no longer have to self-isolate or quarantine when they arrive under the COVID-19 rules. UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps revealed the update to the the red, amber and green (RAG) rating lists for countries on Thursday. The change comes after considerable efforts by local officials to move Cayman from amber to the green list.
“I am delighted that Cayman has been added to the green list,” said Governor Martyn Roper. “This is welcome recognition for Cayman’s outstanding response to the global pandemic. This means from 30 June travellers from Cayman going direct to England will not need to quarantine on arrival.” However, they will still need a negative PCR test 72 hours before travelling and take an additional test on day two after arrival.
“This move from amber to green comes as a result of a huge effort from the Ministry of Health, HSA and my office,” said the governor. “I was also grateful to the Premier for writing to the UK Minister. My office has continued to provide updated information to the UK Department of Transport on Cayman’s Covid situation. This includes information on local Covid policies, vaccine uptake and our genomic sequencing capacity which has strengthened our case. I believed we had set out a compelling case as to why Cayman should be green and this latest review has proved that.”
“This is indeed excellent and welcomed news,” said Premier Wayne Panton. “I once again thank the Governor and his office for their tireless assistance in getting us off the amber list and into the green category.”
He added, “This means that the UK has recognised our excellent record in relation to our management of COVID-19. I cannot thank the UK Government enough for providing us with free vaccine. I also thank the people in the Cayman Islands who have taken the opportunity to get vaccinated. I still urge anyone who has not taken the vaccine to do so in order to help keep our residents safe once we are able to reopen our border.”
The UK’s “traffic light” lists are kept under constant review and if the situation warrants it, changes can be made at any time ahead of the three-week review points. Those travelling to England with onward journeys to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will need to follow the rules put in place by those devolved administrations.
More details about the traffic light system in England are available here.
Too bad the UK isn’t on Cayman’s green list. Delta inbound.
In the meantime time my Caymanian child will not be able to come home for Christmas because our obtuse government will not recognize her US vaccination administered at her primary physicians office, but will reduce quarantine for UK students from a region where the variant is rampant. There is no end to the idiocy.
time to reciprocate.
Whilst we are all congratulating the Governor and Premier for their sterling efforts,(forgive the pun) it should also be noted that Anguilla, Antigua, Barbados, BVI, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos were also added to the green list at the same time.
Later we will
See if its really free, U K never gives anything for free, it may not be for money but it will be for something,
They’re moving the whole region to the green list. We didn’t do anything special that the Governor and Premier are congratulating themselves about. They may have done all they did but it made no difference: we were put on the amber list last time for political reasons, and now we are coming off of it with the rest of our region. It’s no special feather in our cap.
I sincerely hope CIG will reciprocate by letting travellers from UK dont have to either isolate or quarintine, once they have a negative test prior to travelling or double vaccinated. Stop playing hardballs, it ‘s time to get real. Governor Roper , I hope you prioritize this, as I want to return home asap.
It only took a few more Covid cases to make it. The record was too clean before…
Makes no difference to us though as the border is still closed. Open up a 3 time weekly British airways flight from July so we can finally get off this rock, take a holiday in Europe and quarantine for 5 days when back if necessary. Vaccinated people only obviously. Same for uk vaccinated travelers. Why are we lobbying to be on the green list when the airport is shut and we only have sold out extortionately prices fortnightly ba flights scheduled?
Far too sensible and reasonable.
The only minor problem is all the flights are fully booked.
Caymanians never posed any risk to the UK. I sense a deal here given that only vaccinated visitors with a UK NHS record will be allowed to do the reduced 5 day quarantine. The Americans are kicking off about this on social media now.
The Americans can kick-off about it once the US and UK finally stop their p*ssing contest and allow UK residents to enter the UK and US to be on the Green List. Then if nothing changes in Cayman they can kick-off.
“Free vaccine” – actually funded by UK tax payers.
They print currency, no taxpayers paid for anything, not even the interest on the money they created from nothing
Yup and it’s been given to UK citizens in the Cayman Islands and its residents, many of whom paid or pay UK taxes. I know I paid for my vaccine during 4 years of studying paying 20% VAT on everything.