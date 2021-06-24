Cayman finally on UK green list for entry

London’s Heathrow Airport

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has been added to the UK’s green list of countries, which means that inbound travellers to England from Cayman will no longer have to self-isolate or quarantine when they arrive under the COVID-19 rules. UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps revealed the update to the the red, amber and green (RAG) rating lists for countries on Thursday. The change comes after considerable efforts by local officials to move Cayman from amber to the green list.

“I am delighted that Cayman has been added to the green list,” said Governor Martyn Roper. “This is welcome recognition for Cayman’s outstanding response to the global pandemic. This means from 30 June travellers from Cayman going direct to England will not need to quarantine on arrival.” However, they will still need a negative PCR test 72 hours before travelling and take an additional test on day two after arrival.

“This move from amber to green comes as a result of a huge effort from the Ministry of Health, HSA and my office,” said the governor. “I was also grateful to the Premier for writing to the UK Minister. My office has continued to provide updated information to the UK Department of Transport on Cayman’s Covid situation. This includes information on local Covid policies, vaccine uptake and our genomic sequencing capacity which has strengthened our case. I believed we had set out a compelling case as to why Cayman should be green and this latest review has proved that.”

“This is indeed excellent and welcomed news,” said Premier Wayne Panton. “I once again thank the Governor and his office for their tireless assistance in getting us off the amber list and into the green category.”

He added, “This means that the UK has recognised our excellent record in relation to our management of COVID-19. I cannot thank the UK Government enough for providing us with free vaccine. I also thank the people in the Cayman Islands who have taken the opportunity to get vaccinated. I still urge anyone who has not taken the vaccine to do so in order to help keep our residents safe once we are able to reopen our border.”

The UK’s “traffic light” lists are kept under constant review and if the situation warrants it, changes can be made at any time ahead of the three-week review points. Those travelling to England with onward journeys to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will need to follow the rules put in place by those devolved administrations.