Carbon offset plan to protect local mangroves

Photo by Protect Our Future

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NTCI) has partnered with Island Offsets, a newly formed non-profit organisation, to enable companies to offset their carbon footprint locally through the Trust’s Land Reserve Fund as part of a project to tackle climate change globally while protecting local mangroves. Local companies, offshore entities domiciled here and even international businesses are being offered a genuine way of greening their unavoidable emissions by contributing to the purchase of wetlands under threat from development. It also solidifies the concept that land can have economic value in the absence of development.

Catherine Childs, the Trust’s environmental programmes manager, is the founder of Island Offsets, which is a locally registered NPO that will co-ordinate the initiative. She told CNS that although this is a locally focused project to help conserve mangroves and wetlands in the Cayman Islands, it is open to anyone, from small businesses here in Cayman whose emissions are relatively small but who want to play their part in protecting the local environment, to offshore companies with a much larger carbon footprint across the world who can help meet global emission reduction targets.

“Attending international climate meetings opened my eyes to the value that our mangroves hold to the world and it seemed clear that carbon offsets could help us preserve our local natural areas for the benefit of the Cayman Islands, as well as the planet,” Childs said.

Mangroves are one of the best ecosystems in the world at carbon storage as they absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it away for generations, so protecting them anywhere in the world has a positive global impact on slowing climate change. Mangrove ecosystems also provide critical natural habitats that are vital for the preservation of biodiversity, our islands’ natural beauty, and services for local communities, such as storm protection, rainfall creation and fish nurseries.

Childs explained that through this partnership, based on internationally recognised carbon prices, which currently stand at $40 per metric tonne of carbon, a small local business can offset their annual emissions for about $2,500.

“In the Cayman Islands, this won’t buy much land, but combined with contributions from other businesses and individuals, it can add up to make a real difference in protecting this critical ecosystem,” she told CNS. “And because an individual’s offset would be even smaller, everyone can afford to participate.”

Aureum RE, a Cayman based, privately held reinsurance company, is the first corporate partner to become involved in the project to offset their 2020 emissions.

“We are proud to partner with Island Offsets and the National Trust of the Cayman Islands to obtain carbon neutrality through the protection and preservation of the Islands’ mangrove ecosystem. We believe that preserving our mangroves is vital for the protection of critical habitats, the environment, and the impacts of climate change,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Offsets are only intended for emissions that cannot be reduced, Childs said. “The first priority is to reduce your carbon emissions as much as possible. But for those emissions that can’t be eliminated, carbon offsetting is a great tool that has a real positive impact,” she added.

The money generated by offsetting will go directly to the NTCI Land Reserve Fund for mangroves. The fund is then used to purchase areas that would otherwise have been deforested. Currently, the Trust has acquired and protects about 3,600 acres of land across all three islands through this fund, which is around 6% of land in the Cayman Islands. The goal is to reach a target of 11% to get the country to the international target of “30 by 30”, which is 30% of natural areas protected by 2030.

NTCI Chairman Olson Anderson described the partnership with Island Offset as a significant milestone in the fight against climate change for the Cayman Islands. “We are delighted to be able to offer our community this unique opportunity and we look forward to the positive impact this joint venture will have locally,” he added.

NTCI Executive Director Annick Jackman said that the benefits were twofold, in that they slow climate change while supporting the protection of precious environmental habitats across the Cayman Islands.

“The National Trust has been looking into the partnership for several years and I am excited to see that we have been able to formalize it and create a programme that shows that the Cayman Islands is serious about climate change resiliency and sustainability,” she said.