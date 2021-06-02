Captain hurt as boats collide off Magellan Quay

(CNS): Three people aboard a fishing boat were turfed into the water and the captain was injured after a collision with a sail boat on Monday night at around 9:40pm in the Governor’s Harbour area off Magellan Quay, in West Bay. While all three people from the fishing vessel made it back to shore, the captain was taken to hospital and treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured. The police, coastguard, fire service, as well as the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and EMS all responded to the marine crash, which is now under investigation by the Joint Marine Unit.