Captain hurt as boats collide off Magellan Quay
(CNS): Three people aboard a fishing boat were turfed into the water and the captain was injured after a collision with a sail boat on Monday night at around 9:40pm in the Governor’s Harbour area off Magellan Quay, in West Bay. While all three people from the fishing vessel made it back to shore, the captain was taken to hospital and treated for what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured. The police, coastguard, fire service, as well as the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and EMS all responded to the marine crash, which is now under investigation by the Joint Marine Unit.
Category: Local News
Emergency response time was appalling. After specifically being told the accident occurred off Magellan Quay, emergency personnel responded to the Yacht Club. Would be good to know that charges will be laid in the incident against the owner/captain of the fishing vessel. The sound of the crash was horrendously loud. Speed and alcohol were definitely factors. Any responsible boat captain would have been traveling at the maximum legal speed limit of 5 knots, in which case the collision could easily have been avoided or at the very least, limited injuries and damage.
There is also the question of why liveaboards are allowed in this area where there are NO LEGAL boat moorings. In other words, the Port Authority has not authorized these moorings and certainly not the anchoring of live-aboards.
This accident should serve as a wake-up call.
How much rum had been consumed?
It appears that alcohol and irresponsible youngsters were involved. Let’s hope that they get prosecuted and hopefully jailed for this reckless behaviour.