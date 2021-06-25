Cabinet decision on dock not ‘rational or logical’

Vista del Mar

(CNS): The court has ruled that a coastal works licence granted for a dock at Vista Del Mar by Cabinet in December 2018 was neither logical nor rational and has quashed the decision following a successful judicial review by the residents in the luxury community. The permit was granted to Marcus Cumber to build a 128-foot dock out into Salt Creek for his boat, even though the relevant government agencies, such as planning and the Department of Environment had advised against it and in the face of numerous objections from his neighbours.

On Tuesday, more than two years later, Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale remitted the decision back to Cabinet, after she found no rational basis for the decision.

In addition to the broad general objections from Cumber’s neighbours, led by the owner of DMS, Don Seymour, who filed the JR as Strata Plan 405, the dock would have required substantial dredging. The DoE had objected to the granting of permission for the project largely because of the impact on marine life and the removal of a significant amount of seagrass beds.

Planning also had concerns about the length of the dock, the precedent it might set and the danger to other boats and small craft using the waterways. There was also space available for Cumber’s boat in the community’s existing marina at the time, which provided a viable alternative to building a dock that was likely to cause environmental harm and a potential hazard to the the boating public.

In her ruling, Justice Ramsay-Hale pointed out that Cabinet made the decision to approve the permit without any rational reasons, given that the document it had relied upon presented by the health ministry had, in fact, advised against approving the licence. She wrote, “The recommendation that the permit be granted, despite the objections raised against it, robbed the Cabinet paper and the decision of Cabinet made on the basis of it of all logic.”

The paper had been taken to Cabinet by then minister Dwayne Seymour, who recommended approval, but the entire document that he presented to his colleagues had effectively advised against approval. The judge agreed with the attorney representing the residents of Vista Del Mar who had said the Cabinet paper “set out no rational basis for the minister’s recommendation of the Cabinet’s decision to grant the permit”.

At the time the minister had also faced accusations that he could be conflicted, given that he was the owner of an airport security company and had connections to Cumber through his former commercial air-service. However, both men denied ever having a business relationship.