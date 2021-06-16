BT man charged over loaded gun and ganja

Armed officers make an arrest, 10 June

(CNS): Michael Conrad Ebanks (36) from Bodden Town, who was arrested after one of the tyres on the car he was driving was blown out by a mysterious weapon deployed by police last week, appeared in court Tuesday facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of ganja with intent to supply, and reckless driving. Ebanks was on Sound Way when officers tried to stop his car. When he ignored orders, they used “special munitions” to stop him by blowing out a tyre. He has been remanded in custody and is expected back in court tomorrow after a bail hearing was set by the Summary Court.