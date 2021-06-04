70% of population has had first dose

(CNS): The government can now be confident that over the next four weeks or so the Cayman Islands will reach a basic level of herd immunity to COVID-19 as 70% of the estimated population has now had at least one dose of a vaccine and 60% have had both shots. Things now bode well for the country’s future protection from this 18-month long pandemic, as the vaccine supplies we have that are due to expire by the end of the month are now largely spoken for and new ones are expected in less than two weeks. On Thursday Public Health revealed that 45,195 people have now had at least one shot of the vaccine.

Due to the success of the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine over recent weeks, the Public Health Department said it expects the current batch of the Pfizer vaccines will all be administered within the coming days. With an another shipment of vaccines expected from the UK on 16 June, those needing a second dose after the completion of this supply will be given the shot from the new shipment. Dedicated clinics will be open on 17, 18 and 19 of June to enable everyone to get their second dose.

Meanwhile, there were no cases of COVID-19 among today’s 464 test results. There are currently just nine active cases of the virus among the travellers in quarantine and isolation with no on suffering coronavirus symptoms.

For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at

communications@hsa.ky