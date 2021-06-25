60% of population fully vaccinated
(CNS): Public Health officials said that just over 43,000 people have now completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 60% of the revised population of 71,100 people. According to the latest statistics, just 169 people had their first dose over the last day and 67% of the population has had at least one shot. If the take-up level remains the same, it will be several weeks before Cayman reaches a rate of vaccination to provide herd immunity that can protect children and those who cannot be vaccinated from potential exposure once the borders reopen and the risk of the virus circulating in the community increases significantly.
While there is now overwhelming evidence that the vaccines prevent people from becoming ill and dying, those who remain unvaccinated are still vulnerable, as demonstrated in the UK. A successful vaccination programme there led to dramatic drop in infection rates until it had the lowest numbers in Europe, but there has been a surge of COVID-19 as the particularly infectious Delta variant takes a hold. It is now spreading rapidly in the UK among those who have not had any vaccine, while the rest of Europe is bracing for a surge in this variant.
Meanwhile, the were no positive cases among yesterday’s coronavirus test results. There are now 17 active cases of the virus among the 1,064 people in quarantine and isolation. Three of those people are suffering symptoms of the virus, one of whom remains in hospital, but officials have not given any updates on that patient’s condition.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Yes, and of cour “repatriation” flights can only use Cayman Airways as a flight provider. That of course has nothing to do with who owns shares in this airline provider… the amount of corruption on this island is shocking.
11:24am exactly right. Unless the civil servants and politicians salaries are cut we wont see much change. We need to get this country opened dragging there feet.
No border opening date, no vaccine.
60% of today’s “population”, which will change as it creeps towards 70%
Exactly! Either the goal % or population # (or both!) will be changed to avoid doing the right thing!
How many of the recent shipments of vaccines have been used?
Why does it matter anymore? The island isn’t opening up for years. Zzzzzzzzz.
I feel the exact same way. So depressing.
I hate to admit it but you’re right. Wonder how many businesses will be closed forever once the islands finally open? It’s sad to think about.
11am – the cayman government politicians don’t care about the destroyed economic lives of thousands of people due to border closure as the politicians and civil services hasn’t missed a single pay check this entire time. It’s all about THEM and not about us the people who actually pay the taxes.
and where is chamber of commerce and cita???…they should be hammering this government everyday.