60% of population fully vaccinated

(CNS): Public Health officials said that just over 43,000 people have now completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 60% of the revised population of 71,100 people. According to the latest statistics, just 169 people had their first dose over the last day and 67% of the population has had at least one shot. If the take-up level remains the same, it will be several weeks before Cayman reaches a rate of vaccination to provide herd immunity that can protect children and those who cannot be vaccinated from potential exposure once the borders reopen and the risk of the virus circulating in the community increases significantly.

While there is now overwhelming evidence that the vaccines prevent people from becoming ill and dying, those who remain unvaccinated are still vulnerable, as demonstrated in the UK. A successful vaccination programme there led to dramatic drop in infection rates until it had the lowest numbers in Europe, but there has been a surge of COVID-19 as the particularly infectious Delta variant takes a hold. It is now spreading rapidly in the UK among those who have not had any vaccine, while the rest of Europe is bracing for a surge in this variant.

Meanwhile, the were no positive cases among yesterday’s coronavirus test results. There are now 17 active cases of the virus among the 1,064 people in quarantine and isolation. Three of those people are suffering symptoms of the virus, one of whom remains in hospital, but officials have not given any updates on that patient’s condition.