569 more people step up for vaccine

(CNS): With just one more week left for people to take their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so that they can have the second dose before the current batch expires, officials confirmed that another 569 people have received their first shot. This brings the total to 44,691, or an estimated 69% of the total population, just a few hundred people away from reaching herd immunity if everyone who has had a first shot follows through with a second. So far, 59% of the community has had both shots and all indications have been that those who have a first dose follow through with a second. This means that over 70% of the population is now expected to be fully protected by the beginning of July.

But with kids under 16 still not yet cleared for the vaccine and concerns about the number of variants now circulating around the world, government has not yet given a clear indication of when the borders are likely to reopen. While Cayman has succeeded in preventing any community transmission for almost a year, given the number of people since then who have arrived in Cayman testing positive for the virus, even some who had been vaccinated, the government has said it will be weighing the risk of reopening the borders very carefully.

The variants are of significant concern. According to information released to CNS this week, the HSA is able to perform a surrogate test for the COVID-19 UK variant, which has shown that there are a large number of positives in Cayman who carried this strain of the virus here.

“CARPHA has provided two sets of genomic sequencing results; the last set of four samples confirmed four positive results for SARS-CoV-2 at the end of April but only one met CARPHA’s criteria for genomic sequencing and this did not reveal any variants of concern,” officials said.

While this implies that the Indian variant has not yet been detected here, it does not mean that people arriving have not been exposed since not all samples are sequenced.

While there were no new positive results for COVID among the test results Wednesday, a surge in positive cases usually comes when test results include those arriving on the repatriation flights.