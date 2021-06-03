569 more people step up for vaccine
(CNS): With just one more week left for people to take their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so that they can have the second dose before the current batch expires, officials confirmed that another 569 people have received their first shot. This brings the total to 44,691, or an estimated 69% of the total population, just a few hundred people away from reaching herd immunity if everyone who has had a first shot follows through with a second. So far, 59% of the community has had both shots and all indications have been that those who have a first dose follow through with a second. This means that over 70% of the population is now expected to be fully protected by the beginning of July.
But with kids under 16 still not yet cleared for the vaccine and concerns about the number of variants now circulating around the world, government has not yet given a clear indication of when the borders are likely to reopen. While Cayman has succeeded in preventing any community transmission for almost a year, given the number of people since then who have arrived in Cayman testing positive for the virus, even some who had been vaccinated, the government has said it will be weighing the risk of reopening the borders very carefully.
The variants are of significant concern. According to information released to CNS this week, the HSA is able to perform a surrogate test for the COVID-19 UK variant, which has shown that there are a large number of positives in Cayman who carried this strain of the virus here.
“CARPHA has provided two sets of genomic sequencing results; the last set of four samples confirmed four positive results for SARS-CoV-2 at the end of April but only one met CARPHA’s criteria for genomic sequencing and this did not reveal any variants of concern,” officials said.
While this implies that the Indian variant has not yet been detected here, it does not mean that people arriving have not been exposed since not all samples are sequenced.
While there were no new positive results for COVID among the test results Wednesday, a surge in positive cases usually comes when test results include those arriving on the repatriation flights.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Reposting another users earlier comments on the other article. This needs to be reposted again and again,,, facts not conspiracy will hugest cayman safe from COVID and the borders open again.
I guess the bullet points need repeating over and over.
1. 99.7% of unvaccinated people survive covid 19
2. The Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in preventing illness due to covid.
3. Taking 1 and 2 into account, vaccinated individuals risk of serious illness or death due to covid-19 is nearly ZERO.
4. If you are vaccinated and test positive for covid 19, again see 3.
5. Vaccinated individuals who have tested positive for covid are far less likely to infect others, but if they do, see 3.
6. The CDC recommends the Pfizer vaccine for all individuals over the age of 12 including pregnant women, individuals with autoimmune disease, elderly etc. The only exception noted is for those who have extreme allergic reactions to specific ingredients in the vaccine itself. This does not mean people who are generally allergic to various things. Polyethylene glycol is one cited ingredient.
7. The Pfizer vaccine is effective against variants.
8. The since vaccination programs have been widely implemented in the US and UK, infections and deaths have sharply plummeted demonstrating that the vaccine is highly effective.
Why is there such a concern re variants? The vaccines are equally as efficient against them. Yes, they may be more transmissible but surely that’s completely irrelevant once 70 or 80% are vaccinated. Who’s going to catch it.
We need to get used to variants. We are only 18 months in.. there will be many more to come.
This is good news, eh.
Okay, we know the virus has mutated due tto idiots not getting vaccinated, and willing people not having access. So, my two cents. Allow vaccinated travelers from North America and or Europe with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Sorry for my son who got the J&J, but too risky.
Now that an estimated 85 percent of those eligible to be vaccinated have done so, it is time to aggressively move forward with allowing commercial flights back in.
Keep a minimal quarantine as a buffer, if you wish.
Summer is the time when the risk is lower in United States and there are no Covid hot spots there anymore.
Follow the science and allow Caymanians to travel to and fro, over the summer school holiday, come November, things might not be so rosy.
Why do vaccinated people need t quarantine for 10 days? Can anyone explain any logic for this decision? Omg we are living in a banana republic.
I like our Bananas right now.
I wouldn’t go as far as calling it a banana republic, but the 10 day quarantine is certainly bizarre. Fully vaccinated should not be required to quarantine if they test negative before departure and negative upon landing in Cayman. That’s what other British territories are doing and it works.