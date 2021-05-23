Woman killed in early morning crash

Crash on South Sound Road 23 April 2021

(CNS): One woman is dead and four people have been badly injured following an early morning crash in South Sound. The crash, which involved two cars, happened near Palm Springs on the South Sound Road at around 1:00 Sunday morning. Police confirmed that a 32-year-old woman who was driving a Honda Fit was killed in the collision with a Changan CS75 being driven by a 25-year-old man, who has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He and the three others involved in the crash remain at the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The victim is the fifth person to lose their life on the roads in the Cayman Islands so far this year and is just over a week after a driver was killed on Cayman Brac.



The Traffic and Roads Policing Unit is investigating this fatal collision and encourages anyone with information to call 649-6254. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website.