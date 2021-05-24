WB wetlands immersed in plastic pollution

Plastic garbage among the mangroves

Volunteers for Sunday’s clean-up

(CNS): Local activists are raising the alarm about pollution in the West Bay wetland area after they discovered this weekend just how much plastic is finding its way into the remaining mangroves in the Safehaven area. Plastic Free Cayman, which organised the clean-up to mark World Biodiversity Day on Sunday, were joined by volunteers from various NGOs, and between them removed over 400 pounds of debris from the wetlands. The activists said that young mangroves were immersed in plastic and microplastic, and were growing around and through the bottle caps, cutlery, Styrofoam and plastic bags that were forming plastic patches. The activists said that the roots of these important species are being bombarded by trash.

Using kayaks to get into the wetlands, the volunteers found that virtually every mangrove area had plastic floating at the base of each tree.

The event was held to highlight the importance of the mangrove wetlands, PFC said in a release. Not only do they help with storm surge, store large amounts of carbon and are the breeding grounds for many marine species, but they also filter the oceans.

The Plastic Free Cayman Team continues to push for a national clean-up campaign and plastic ban. Last year the EU took a hard stance on several single-use plastic items, the activists noted. They called on the Cayman Islands Government to introduce a ban on items like plastic cutlery, straws and plates, plastic bags, cotton buds and polystyrene cups and urged the CIG to enforce the law on the protection of the species.

“It is essential that the National Conservation Law regarding mangrove protection is enforced. Our excessive pollution, over-consumption and over-development continue to destroy our biodiversity,” PFC said.

Dinara Panera, from the Mangrove Rangers, one of the groups joining the volunteers, said, “It was great to see people turn up for this clean-up, but disappointing to see trash like cigarettes, diapers and bottles at the base of the mangroves. Cayman’s mangrove wetlands are amazing but it’s important to clean up after ourselves in order to protect the animal species that live in these habitats.”

Lilly Langevin, from Protect Our Future, said that after seeing the pollution and knowing how much of the wetlands have been lost, it is more crucial than ever to protect the mangroves.

Jordan Charles, the Ambassadors of the Environment coordinator, said the true solution lies with reduction or elimination of the waste before it enters our water systems, but the clean-ups are an effective way to open people’s eyes and encourage them to make changes.