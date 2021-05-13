Victim assaulted in George Town home invasion

(CNS): A man was taken to hospital on Tuesday night after he was assaulted by an armed home invader. The police said that two masked men, dressed in black clothing and brandishing handguns, entered a home on Anthony Drive in George Town at around 9:50pm and demanded money. After assaulting the resident of the house, the masked robbers fled the scene empty handed. No other details were offered by the RCIPS about the condition of the victim or how he was assaulted.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.