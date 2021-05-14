Vaccine take-up falls off again

Minister Andre Ebanks gets the vaccine

(CNS): Following a spike in take-up of the COVID-19 vaccine last weekend, the numbers have been dipping again this week, with just 242 people getting their first shot over the last day. The rate has stalled again at 61% of the estimated population, with 39,493 adults having received a first shot while 52% have had both doses. On Thursday Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart added his voice to those urging people to get their first vaccine before it’s too late and the stocks begin to expire. Because of the spread of the latest new strains, he said he wanted to see at least 80% of people fully vaccinated before any wide-scale border openings.

McTaggart warned that government must tread carefully to avoid the pitfalls other countries have experienced, and pleaded with the public to get vaccinated over the course of the next few weeks.

“We cannot allow these vaccinations to go to waste while so many in the world cannot even get access to them,” he said at a press conference held by the opposition.

Anyone wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine from Cayman’s existing stock must get their first dose by 9 June so they can ensure they get their second dose before the supplies expire on 30 June. Cayman still has more than 4,500 first doses available that will expire next month.

Meanwhile, there was just one new positive COVID-19 case among today’s test results. The traveller is asymptomatic and is one of 13 people in quarantine or isolation that have the coronavirus.