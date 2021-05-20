Vaccine first shot rate increases to 64%

(CNS): Public health officials confirmed Thursday that 41,307 people, or 64% of the population, have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 54% have now completed the two-dose course, as the country inches towards the government’s target of getting at least 70% of the community fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before the borders are reopened. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed Thursday that there were no new cases in the day’s test results. Currently there are 18 active cases of the virus among the more than 900 people in quarantine and isolation and none of them have symptoms.

The Public Health Department has announced updates to next week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic schedule:

Monday, 24 May – Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) 9am – 12pm, 1:30 – 4pm

(The vaccination clinic will NOT be in West Bay Sir John A. Cumber Primary Hall)

Wednesday, 26 May – location confirmed at East End Public Beach 4pm – 9pm