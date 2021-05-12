Unlawful mangrove clearance under DPP investigation

Before and after the illegal removal of mangroves (from CPA agenda for 12 May 2021 meeting)

(CNS): The Department of Environment has stated that it is investigating the unlawful clearance of mangroves in Red Bay with the help of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and is recommending that an application being made by the landscaping company that did the clearing for after-the-fact permission be held in abeyance until the investigation is complete. Mangroves were cleared on a site off Abbey Way and Selkirk Drive by MAB Gardening Services Ltd, who have said they had no idea that they needed permission to do the work.

The land in question was cleared in March. A local non-profit activist group. the Mangrove Rangers, spotted that the work being done and alerted the DoE, which then issued the necessary stop orders. But by the time the work stopped, not only had the entire site been cleared but the clearance work had encroached on other parcels of land.

According to the DoE submissions for the after-the-fact application by Orso Bianco Ltd, before the bulldozer was deployed the land was characterized as mangrove habitat, with secondary growth. Drone footage taken by the DoE also shows where the clearing work had spread to three other adjoining parcels of land.

The 1.41-acre site has no planning application attached and the planning department has said that it “typically discourages land clearing in the absence of an approved development for the site”. But having been designated a protected species, mangroves can no longer be cleared without express approval, under specific conditions and clearance of them now contravenes the National Conservation Law, which means this goes beyond a mere breach of planning regulations that should be “discouraged”.

The landscapers who were contracted to clear the land by the owners, Orso Bianco, said they had won a competitive tender to clear the property, ahead of the owner’s intention to submit a planning application.

“All such works were to be for the benefit of the owner of the Property,” the landscapers said. “Unfortunately, at no time did MAB appreciate that CPA permission was required to clear the Property given the contract for services was for the sole purpose of clearing the land in an established subdivision where similar clearing had taken place.”

MAB said it was a misunderstanding and there was no deliberate intent to circumvent the required process and they did not know the National Conservation Law would apply to the clearing of the property, given it was not waterfront land.

“In the morning of Wednesday 17 March Mr Ronnie Dougal from the DoE visited the Property where certain questions were asked of MAB, who were on site clearing the Property. Later that day (approximately 3:30pm), MAB was served with a cease and desist order by DoE, which was immediately complied with. All machinery was removed from the Property at that time and no further work has occurred since. Therefore, we want to emphasise to both the CPA and DoE that upon being made aware of the need for a permit and being served with a cease and desist order, MAB immediately complied with such order and at no time was it ignored,” the landscapers claimed. “We are extremely distressed and very apologetic that the clearing of the Property occurred without the necessary approvals/permits. It was a genuine mistake/oversight and for that we apologise.”

The clearance of the mangroves became an issue on the campaign trail for then premier Alden McLaughlin, who remains the MP for Red Bay. Although it was his Cabinet that adopted the mangrove species protection plan making it an offence under the law to clear them, when asked about the illegal clearance, McLaughlin said the government could not deny the owner the right to develop the land.