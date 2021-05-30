UK to give its overseas citizens life-long vote

(CNS): British citizens living outside the UK will soon have the right to vote in future UK general elections, no matter how long they have been away from the country. Currently, British citizens who have been living abroad for 15 years lose their democratic rights, even if they have not gained the right to vote in the country where they have settled and British laws still directly impact them, as is the case here. In this year’s Queen’s speech the Conservative government announced plans to return voting rights for life, scrapping what was described as the arbitrary 15-year cut-off.

The UK Cabinet office issued a release Friday, following the original announcement in the annual speech earlier this month, stating that the new measures will also make it easier for overseas electors to remain registered to vote for longer. Together, these changes will empower more British citizens living overseas to participate in UK democracy. The change will apply to all Britons living abroad who have been previously registered to vote or were previously resident in the UK.

Electors will be able to reapply for a postal vote or refresh their proxy vote at the same time as renewing their voter registration, streamlining the process and helping to ensure overseas voters have appropriate voting arrangements in place ahead of an election. In future, overseas voters will only need to renew their registration on the electoral roll every three years. They will, however, still need a UK address to which they can demonstrate a connection.

There are believed to be about five million British people living overseas, and despite being away for many years, they are still impacted by UK policy and legislation in areas such as foreign policy, defence, immigration, pensions and trade deals.

The idea started as a private member’s motion several years ago to allow UK citizens in Europe to vote if there was another referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union, but now that Brexit is a done deal, the change is needed as a way of replacing the loss of their rights as European citizens. It was estimated that more than three quarters of a million British expats were disenfranchised by the Brexit referendum.

The ‘votes for life’ proposition now forms part of a new elections bill that is expected to be introduced to parliament later this year.

Minister of State at the Cabinet Office Lord True said that in an increasingly global and connected world, most British citizens living overseas retain deep ties to the United Kingdom. “Many still have family here, have a history of hard work in the UK behind them, and some have even fought for our country,” he said. “These measures support our vision for a truly Global Britain, opening up our democracy to British citizens living overseas who deserve to have their voices heard in our Parliament, no matter where they choose to live.”