Traffic remains key issue for cops

(CNS): Poor behaviour by drivers as well as the amount of traffic on the roads that is fuelling the Cayman Islands’ high per capita crash rate will continue to be major issues for the police, senior RCIPS officers said at a press briefing Wednesday, when the annual statistics for road collisions, offences and fatalities in 2020 were released. As the country was in full or partial lockdown from the last week of March until July, road collisions decreased by almost 23%, but nine people lost their lives on the roads, the same number as in 2019. There were 2,166 reported crashes and nearly 4,000 speeding tickets were issued.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said that while the COVID-19 restrictions did decrease crashes and offences compared to 2019, the figures are on the rise again in 2021. He said the loss of nine lives “was a serious situation”, and this year three people have died so far.

Speeding and drunk drivers are also major concerns, Byrne noted. According to the figures, there were 228 summons issued for Driving Under the Influence, which is only 16.2% less than in 2019, when there were 272 DUIs, despite the lockdown and the dramatic reduction of drivers on the road for more than four months, especially at night.

The commissioner spoke of the need to raise awareness about “driver behaviour, which is pretty erratic”, and singled out drivers of large trucks as a particular concern. He said this would continue to be a focus for the RCIPS through 2021 and that officers on overtime would be deployed over holiday weekends, when the DUI situation was at its worse after drivers had indulged in drinking “sessions”.

Superintendent Brad Ebanks said that reducing road fatalities was one of the things he would be working on to try to prevent more deaths on the roads this year. “If we can remain at three that would be an accomplishment for us, and road safety is a high priority,” he said.

The police issued a total of 7,651 traffic tickets across all three islands in 2020, which was just 199 less than had been dispatched to drivers the year before when there was no lockdown. More than half these tickets (3,997) were for speeding, and although 50mph is the maximum speed limit anywhere in Cayman, 67 tickets were given out to drivers clocking 70mph or more.

In one case a driver was caught doing 75mph on Willie Farrington Drive in West Bay, which has a 25mph maximum speed limit. Two other drivers were caught doing over 90mph on the West Bay end of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.