Tourism ministry asks BA for more flights

(CNS): British Airways has now confirmed eight fortnightly repatriation flights over the next three months between London and Grand Cayman, but given the demand over the summer, especially for students coming home from school and college for the summer vacation, the Ministry of Tourism and Transport is asking the airline to schedule two more flights in both July and August to help resident families. The ministry has asked for a flight to be added inbound on 7 July and another on 18 August.

“Following the release of the new BA schedule we received a high number of requests from the public for further flight dates,” said Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan, “We have responded to the needs of the community and have requested two additional BA flights. My ongoing sympathies lie with families who are separated during this pandemic. Let me reassure you that we are listening and are working hard to facilitate as many repatriation flights as possible during this difficult period and within the global travel restrictions that we face.”

All approved flight dates, along with the latest official travel information, are published via Government channels. The website and the Travel Cayman portal are regularly updated with the latest travel information, including confirmed British Airways flight dates once approved, officials said in a release.

Travellers who make reservations for unconfirmed flights (ghost flights) are doing so at their own risk, Travel Cayman warned.

Travellers are reminded that the only two airlines permitted to offer repatriation flights to and from the Cayman Islands are British Airways (BA) and Cayman Airways. Travel vouchers received from other airline carriers for flights that have been cancelled are not transferrable to BA or Cayman Airways.

Details of the confirmed British Airways repatriation schedule can be found at here.