Tourism ministry asks BA for more flights
(CNS): British Airways has now confirmed eight fortnightly repatriation flights over the next three months between London and Grand Cayman, but given the demand over the summer, especially for students coming home from school and college for the summer vacation, the Ministry of Tourism and Transport is asking the airline to schedule two more flights in both July and August to help resident families. The ministry has asked for a flight to be added inbound on 7 July and another on 18 August.
“Following the release of the new BA schedule we received a high number of requests from the public for further flight dates,” said Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan, “We have responded to the needs of the community and have requested two additional BA flights. My ongoing sympathies lie with families who are separated during this pandemic. Let me reassure you that we are listening and are working hard to facilitate as many repatriation flights as possible during this difficult period and within the global travel restrictions that we face.”
All approved flight dates, along with the latest official travel information, are published via Government channels. The website and the Travel Cayman portal are regularly updated with the latest travel information, including confirmed British Airways flight dates once approved, officials said in a release.
Travellers who make reservations for unconfirmed flights (ghost flights) are doing so at their own risk, Travel Cayman warned.
Travellers are reminded that the only two airlines permitted to offer repatriation flights to and from the Cayman Islands are British Airways (BA) and Cayman Airways. Travel vouchers received from other airline carriers for flights that have been cancelled are not transferrable to BA or Cayman Airways.
Details of the confirmed British Airways repatriation schedule can be found at here.
In less than 2 weeks, we will be at 100% of the people who intend to be vaccinated.
We just need a few extra doses on hand for when someone turns 16, or when someones family member gets sick and the rest of the family realise a little jab in the arm is better than a breathing tube.
Travel Time is the hold up. They are operating at capacity. We cant do more flights unless the quarantine is reduced, or we increase our ability to manage people in quarantine.
Everyone is now in a hurry to reintroduce Covid-19 and community spread to the Cayman Islands.
I doubt that this is the case, many feel that we have taken every reasonable precaution including a great quarantine system and amazing vaccination drive of 78 percent of the eligible public (over 16) vaccinated.
We just want regularly scheduled flights to allow for freedom of affordable travel and the allowing of more categories of persons who wish to come visit.
Just fly to to MIA.
Daily flights available from MIA to Grand Cayman from the 1st of July so Cayman Airlines must know we are opening. Or is our own airline selling ghost flights as well?
It is the return. US is not allowing any non-US residents who have been in the UK the previous 14 days to land in the US, even to transit.
How about American, Delta, etc… let’s go Cayman!!
The US is putting the pandemic on the back burner and moving on- everything is now open or opening- our numbers are shrinking daily. We are vaccinated and ready to travel!
Obviously, this clearly shows the government has no intention to open up Cayman to open until after September. No discussion of American Airlines. Air Canada, Delta etc, or relaxing the 10 day quarantine for vaccinated individuals.
But I can only guess…….because Panton has not spoken about any hint of a plan despite being leader for over a month (and almost all other government leaders around the world giving regular updates on plans).
Total silence by Panton. So much for the “transparency” you promised.
Quit playing games and open the borders. The people have spoken.
To 9.17 Not the Caymanian people.
Good start, but it’s not enough. Weekly flights throughout the summer months would be ideal and would sell out in no time. Also, why have the government not done something about the Canadian population who are currently paying 4X the regular flights for charters back to Toronto? We should be doing our own direct flights on KY Air to keep the pilots busy and possibly make some money for the airline.
You want special help for Canadians? You detain and force Caymanian students off planes even with student visas (depriving them of the ability to continue their educations), will not allow Caymanians in, have a history of breaching our Covid protocols, and you want special help from us in risking our Covid free status? Wake up!
Not a Canadian territory, eh.
I know that, you know that, but many Canadians do not seem to understand that.