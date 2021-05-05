Ten-storey hotel proposed for downtown GT

Site outline of the proposed hotel in George Town

(CNS): A planning application has been submitted for a ten-storey hotel in central George Town on Goring Avenue and across from the Bayshore Mall, which would be the first of its kind for the capital if it is approved. Planning regulations were changed at the end of the last administration to allow for mixed-use buildings in the capital up to ten storeys, paving the way for the proposed George Town revitalization. The proposals were designed to provide for shops, offices and residential apartments all on the same spot to encourage life and community back in to what has become a purely commercial part of the capital. However, the first project appears to be a geared towards tourism.

Printed ad regarding the planning application for 10-storey hotel

According to the drawings submitted to the planning department and a small printed ad in the local press, the developers are proposing 14,000 sqft of retail space on the site 1.15-acre site, as well as a restaurant and two swimming pools, at least one of which will be on the roof, along with other amenities. The application is being made by HPW Investments Ltd. An online search reveals nothing about the company and CNS has now confirmed it is a resident company registered in March 2019 with its office listed at Cayman Management Ltd and no information is publicly available.

The piece of land was the subject of a sealed auction in 2015, when the landowners at the time, GKL Properties Ltd, put the lot up for sale through the local property agents, International Realty Group (IRG) owned by Jeremy Hurst, at an estimated price value of US$3,575,000.