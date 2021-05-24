Teenager’s COVID case goes to Mental Health Court

(CNS): A court case involving a teenager who was charged in March with breaching COVID-19 rules has been moved to the Mental Health Court. Aaron Montemayor (19) allegedly climbed out of a window where he was staying in home isolation last December after reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. He allegedly breached COVID-19 protocols at least twice, on one occasion by climbing from a bedroom window using sheets. His case will now be heard behind closed doors as a result of the young man’s personal circumstances.