Teenage runaway missing for ten days

Kayla James

(CNS): Kayla James (17), who left the home where she is staying home on Tuesday, 11 May has still not returned. While the teenage girl has contacted family members, her whereabouts are unknown and the police are asking for help from the public to find her in the interest of her safety. Kayla is described as being of light brown complexion, 5ft 3in tall and of slim build. She was last seen at her home off Saddlewood Drive in Bodden Town,and at the time she was wearing black shorts, a black spaghetti strap blouse and pink flip flops.

Police are encouraging Kayla to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should also contact BTPS. If she is seen please dial 911 for an immediate response. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the website.