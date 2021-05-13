Suspect turns himself in after drug bust

(CNS): A 24-year-old man from George Town turned himself in to police at the weekend after a drug bust at his house in School Road on Friday. He has been arrested for intending to supply cocaine as well as other drug offences in relation to the search. Officers said that during the search of the man’s home, for which he appears not to have been present, they seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine, ganja and drug utensils. The man has since been granted bail as investigations continue