Surge of marsh mosquitoes expected

Black salt marsh mosquito (Photograph by Sean McCann, University of Florida)

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) is warning residents to expect another surge of the native black salt marsh mosquito as a result of the high tides that began last month and have caused flooding in the mangrove breeding areas of the swamp. Eggs laid around the time of the 20 April high tides are expected to hatch this week, with a large emergence of biting mosquitoes during the first week of May. MRCU said it has been addressing flooded areas harbouring mosquito larvae and will continue the aerial and ground fogging operations.

But the team warned of the potential distress, despite the relief the spraying should bring. Members of the public are advised to remain indoors during the peak biting period of this mosquito, which is between 7pm and 9pm and to wear mosquito repellent when outdoors.