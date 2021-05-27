Showing off ‘imitation’ gun earns man 6 years in jail

RCIPS van outside courthouse

(CNS): Kurt Stephenson Carter (31) has been sentenced to just under six years in prison after he was convicted earlier this year for possessing an imitation firearm with intent to commit a crime. Carter was caught because of CCTV evidence that clearly shows him showing off the weapon to people outside a George Town bar and firing it into the air twice. The handgun was never recovered and as a result, after a late guilty plea, Carter was charged and convicted for having an imitation rather than a real gun. But as the judge delivered his ruling Tuesday, he stressed how very realistic the weapon seemed and that, whatever it was loaded with, flashes appeared when it was fired.

According to the crown’s case, in the early hours of the morning on 30 December 2019 Carter fired the gun to intimidate, threaten and harass the people in the area. However, Justice Roger Chapple noted that while that would certainly have been the case for some of those present, the CCTV footage showed that several of the people outside Bananas Bar were evidently impressed with the firearm, and their reactions had clearly spurred him on.

The judge said that Carter was “displaying the weapon with apparent pride”, which had encouraged him to shoot the gun, and the group was caught on the security camera “revelling in gun culture”.

Although no one was hurt when the gun was fired, if it was real — and it certainly looked as though it was — it presented a real danger to people standing in the area and those passing by, as well as to traffic on the busy road, even in the early hours. Justice Chapple said Carter had no legitimate reason to be in possession of the very realistic looking firearm, or to be showing it off or to be firing it. He also said that the gun had not been recovered and remains in circulation somewhere in the community.

All of these issues aggravated the circumstances of the crime, and the judge further noted Carter’s long rap sheet, which began when he was a teenager in 2008 and includes a variety of offences, from drugs to violence. The judge said Carter had clearly chosen to live his life outside of the law.

Justice Chapple said that gun crime remains a serious issue in Cayman and there is a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years on a guilty plea for anyone in possession of a gun proven to be real. In this case, since the police have not been able to track down the weapon and the evidence relies on the CCTV footage and Carter’s own admissions, he arrived at a sentence of just over five years but added more time for the remaining part of a previous sentence that Carter was serving outside jail when he committed this offence, for a total of five years and ten months.

This included a 20% discount for his admission, which is less than the maximum one third reduction a court can give for a guilty plea because the evidence against Carter was overwhelming, Justice Chapple said.