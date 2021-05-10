Rusted Rubis tank leaked over 3,686 gallons of diesel

Rubis tank that leaked (from report)

(CNS): A rusty storage tank at Jackson Point suffered a “bottom plate failure resulting from severe rust and degradation due to corrosion”, which was preventable, according to an independent investigation report into a spill at the Rubis terminal in South Sound in November 2019. The report, which has been acquired by CNS, shows that the fuel supplier was aware as far back as 2013 that the tank needed to be repaired before the major leak occurred. OfReg revealed the fuel spill in March last year, over three months after the leak, but it has failed to release the report into what happened, written by Spenergy, the US consultants contracted to investigate the incident.

The report outlines the list of failings that led to the leak, which could have been avoided if the fuel supplier had carried out the necessary repairs. It indicates that numerous procedures, training, quality control, management systems (such as standards, policies, and administrative controls), communications, human engineering, equipment design, human performance difficulties and work direction all played a part in the leak.

However, the root cause identified by the investigators was the bottom plate failure. They said that during each of the annual Cathodic Protection Annual Surveys dating back to 2013, Rubis was told that action was needed to protect the tank and that it did not meet industry standards. According to the report, the Rubis management team told Spenergy that they were “unable to secure appropriate assistance and/or support from Contractors during these times in order to action items identified”, and no other information was provided to show if they had tried alternative measures to remedy the concerns.

A second cause of the leak was attributed to the failure by Rubis to do anything about the tank’s corrosion when the tank in question changed in July 2015 from holding high sulphur diesel to ultra low sulphur diesel. The consultants were given no information about how the change was managed and what measures were taken in accordance with industry practices for internal tank bottom inspections. Rubis said the tank needed to be placed back in service to receive fuel from an impending tanker that was waiting to off-load. As a result, the investigators concluded that no appropriate measures were taken to adequately prepare for the change of use.

The report found that Rubis staff were not appropriately trained, documentation was incomplete and it was not clear that “operations personnel appropriately understood as to when measurements were considered out of tolerance”, based on industry standards. Staff did not receive adequate training or had the competency development to adequately maintain and manage its tank protection system.

the consultants also identified a number of safeguarding failures, all of which led to the inevitable leak, which was spotted by a security guard around 8:30pm on the night of 15 November 2019 as he made his rounds of the fuel terminal. Having spotted the diesel continuously spreading across the ground on the western side of the tank, he called the contact numbers of the Rubis management. The security officer called several people before any of his calls were answered, and it was around half an hour before an administrator answered his call and then made contact with the Rubis operation team.

It took more than two days for the fuel in the leaking tank to be transferred and by that time at least 3,686 gallons spilled onto the terminal ground. It is not clear where the spill that was not cleaned up went.

The report issues a long list of recommendations but says nothing about the role of OfReg, which is responsible for the inspection of fuel storage, and whether or not it was aware of the failure by Rubis to address the corroded tank and what, if anything, the inspector had instructed the oil company to do.

There has been no indication from OfReg what, if any, sanctions will be imposed on Rubis.

In 2018 Sol Petroleum Limited was fined just CI$200,000 plus costs of CI$86,700 by the utilities regulator after a dangerous fuel tank fire at the same terminal in 2017.