Ritz 7MB hotel to close for $50M upgrade

Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

(CNS) The Ritz-Carlton resort on Seven Mile Beach will close at the beginning of June until the middle of November for a $50 million upgrade to the 144-acre site. A press release from the resort described it as “an extensive rejuvenation project that will transform guest rooms, meeting spaces and public areas”, as well as a redesign of the beachfront restaurant. The release said the “significant financial investment” in the wake of the pandemic and the related challenges “reflects the commitment” to the “iconic resort”.

GM Marc Langevin, who has frequently implied over the last few months that the resort may close for good if the borders don’t open, said the Ritz would return stronger than ever.

“The impact of the global pandemic certainly shook our business to the core,” Langevin said. “Thanks to the support of our local guests and clients, we were able to transform a moment of crisis into a success story and continue to employ a core of our ladies and gentlemen for the past year as well.”

Langevin also thanked the Dart Group, the current owner of the 369-room hotel that stretches from the North Sound to Seven Mile Beach, saying they had helped support the hotel as it remained open to the local market. The resort was at the height of a booming season when the pandemic hit in March 2020 and had to pivot from an international to a local economy business model due to the border closure. In June 2020, it opened to local guests for staycations, isolation in luxury for returning travellers, unique dining experiences and special events.







.