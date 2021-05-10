Regal Beach placing hope in seawall

(CNS): One of several luxury condo complexes on Seven Mile Beach facing significant beach erosion is placing hope in a new seawall, even though it is very unlikely to help. Work at the Regal Beach Club had begun using debris from the original wall, which was damaged by last year’s storms, as the base for this new sea wall. However, this was apparently premature and the work was halted last week. A strata spokesperson told CNS that they had “jumped the gun” regarding what needed to happen before they could start building the wall, but they had the approval from the Central Planning Authority and were keen to get it done before turtle nesting season.

The Department of Environment confirmed that this work does not require a coastal works licence because it is behind the property line and therefore within the jurisdiction of the planning department. Planning officials have met with the agents at the condo complex to address some of the miscommunication surrounding the project, which is one of a number currently causing significant public concern, as the realities of Grand Cayman’s over-development on the coast begins to hit home.

“It was unfortunate the debris was used to make a pad so close to the sea and that was done prematurely but has now been resolved,” a DoE spokesperson told CNS. “We met with the applicant’s agents but there has been some serious miscommunication with the planning permission requirements, which are currently also being resolved. We were waiting for a construction methodology to review and agree, which was a CPA requirement. We now have that and are in the process of reviewing it.”

The DoE said a plan was also being devised to ensure that the work does not impact the turtle nesting season, which has already begun, though so far no nests have been recorded on Seven Mile Beach.

The Regal Beach spokesperson said they are hoping that constructing a proper seawall to replace what was only a garden wall will protect the condos. However, an additional concrete structure will do very little to retain the disappearing beach. The DoE continues to urge the CPA not to grant approval to applicants seeking to erect hard structures on the beach because this does not increases the resilience of properties against the inevitable effects of climate change, such as coastal flooding, storm surge and erosion.

It is because of past planning approvals that so many of the properties on Seven Mile Beach are facing varying degrees of beach loss. In some cases, such as the Marriott hotel, the beach has disappeared completely and shows little sign of any change or significant replenishment.

The DoE has already warned that in most cases efforts to try to protect properties or retain beaches with the use of more hard structures will fail and beach replenishment will only ever be a temporary solution until all of the hard structures are moved from the beach.