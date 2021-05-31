Queen’s birthday parade moves to WB road

Government House

(CNS): The traditional official 95th birthday celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II will move to the West Bay Road this year and be concentrated all around Government House, the official residence of the Cayman Islands Governor, instead of the House of Parliament. Officials have confirmed that on Monday, 14 June, the Cayman Islands’ uniformed services will be on parade on the roadway in front of the governor’s home before the traditional garden party on his lawn. For the first time, the Cayman Islands Regiment and Cayman Islands Coast Guard will also be among the 200 uniformed service staff taking part in the parade.

“I hope members of the public will come out and enjoy the celebrations as we express our collective wishes for Her Majesty’s continued good health and longevity on her official birthday,” Governor Martyn Roper said in a press release about the change in arrangements.

The parade will commence at 4pm and will be followed by the handing out of various royal gongs and local awards. With COVID-19 suppression measures still in place, the Garden Party Reception is limited to 500 people and the Parade is limited to 1,000 people, including participants.

Organisations taking part include the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Prison Service, as well as members of the Girls Brigade, the Scouts and the Cadet Corps. They will be joined by musicians from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Band.

The Queen’s Birthday events will be broadcast live by Radio Cayman, and filmed by Government Information Services (GIS) for future airing on CIGTV. In the event of inclement weather, the awards ceremony will take place under a tent at Government House, officials said.