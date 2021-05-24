Project office boss dies suddenly

Peter Ranger

(CNS): The civil service is mourning the loss of a key senior figure after Public Works Department (PWD) Chief Project Manager Peter Ranger (54) died unexpectedly last week. Ranger was a civil engineer who led the office that oversees all major government capital projects. “Peter was a consummate professional, who was passionate about his work and the value it could bring to the people of the Cayman Islands,” Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said in a press release issued Friday. “All those who knew him across the civil service keenly feel his loss. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife and sons.”

Ranger, who joined the PWD Major Projects Office in 2016, took a lead role on a number of projects expected to facilitate significant improvement in the delivery of public services in the Cayman Islands. Over the years these included the new John Gray High School campus, the renovated Owen Roberts International Airport Terminal, the COVID-19 Emergency Field Hospital at Family Life Centre, and the Court redevelopment project, to name a few.

“Peter was a high performing civil servant within the Public Works Department, and has left a legacy of delivering significant projects that will have a lasting impact on the lives of Caymanians. He will forever be remembered and respected for his contribution to the Cayman Islands Government,” said Acting PWD Director Troy Whorms. He added that the team was committed to continuing to deliver on the priorities of the government.

Tamara Ebanks, the acting chief officer in the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, to which PWD reports, said, “It was an honour and a privilege to be able to work alongside Peter. His contributions to the team, to the wider government and the Cayman Islands will always be valued.”

Describing Ranger as a friend and colleague, Nellie Pouchie, the acting CO for the Ministry of Health and Wellness, said he worked tirelessly to fulfill the various projects that he was tasked with. “He was the epitome of professionalism and his work on the Integrated Solid Waste Management System was phenomenal. He will be sorely missed by the team,” she added.

Stran Bodden, CO in the Ministry of Tourism and Transport, described him as the ultimate professional and a hard-working and dedicated person. “He had a depth of knowledge of many varied subject areas. He was personable, humble and a genuine person, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him around the world,” he said.