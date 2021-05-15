Pre-arrival COVID test dropped for vaccinated

PS Isaac Rankine after his vaccine shot

(CNS): Government has issued new regulations regarding the COVID-19 protocols for people returning to the Cayman Islands. The amendments, which were gazetted and implemented on Friday, remove the requirement for a pre-arrival PCR coronavirus test for local residents who are returning to Cayman and have previously been vaccinated by the Health Services Authority. The new rules last until 15 July and exempt hurricane and other emergency shelters from the 500 person and remove prohibitions around carnival-related social events while carnival parades remain restricted.

Travellers coming home with a vaccination card showing that their HSA two-dose course was completed at least two weeks prior to entry will still be tested on arrival but they need not get a test before departing the country they are traveling home from.

Meanwhile 39,792 people, or 61% of the estimated population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% have completed the two-dose course. Once again the public was reminded that in order to ensure they can be safely vaccinated before supplies expire, people must receive their first shot before 9 June.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee also confirmed that another four people arriving in Cayman at the end of last week tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 16 active cases of the virus among 854 people in quarantine and isolation, none of whom are suffering any symptoms of COVID-19.