Pre-arrival COVID test dropped for vaccinated
(CNS): Government has issued new regulations regarding the COVID-19 protocols for people returning to the Cayman Islands. The amendments, which were gazetted and implemented on Friday, remove the requirement for a pre-arrival PCR coronavirus test for local residents who are returning to Cayman and have previously been vaccinated by the Health Services Authority. The new rules last until 15 July and exempt hurricane and other emergency shelters from the 500 person and remove prohibitions around carnival-related social events while carnival parades remain restricted.
Travellers coming home with a vaccination card showing that their HSA two-dose course was completed at least two weeks prior to entry will still be tested on arrival but they need not get a test before departing the country they are traveling home from.
Meanwhile 39,792 people, or 61% of the estimated population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52% have completed the two-dose course. Once again the public was reminded that in order to ensure they can be safely vaccinated before supplies expire, people must receive their first shot before 9 June.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee also confirmed that another four people arriving in Cayman at the end of last week tested positive for COVID-19. There are now 16 active cases of the virus among 854 people in quarantine and isolation, none of whom are suffering any symptoms of COVID-19.
All of the current regulations surrounding the remaining Covid-19 restrictions can be found
here and here and here.
Category: Health, health and safety
CNS said at the end of the article “All of the current regulations surrounding the remaining Covid-19 restrictions can be found here and here.”
You are missing the third document – the one about removing the requirement for a pre-arrival PCR coronavirus test. It’s on here:
http://www.gazettes.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/gazhome
CNS: Thank you! I think I have added the correct link now.
I agree, quarantining vaccinated returning residents is ridiculous. Not allowing vaccinated stay over tourist is ridiculous. Premier Wayne Panton’s policy is ridiculous.
Paragraph 7 (Exemptions) of the Gazetted amendment allows exemptions to be granted from the quarantine requirements. Who is eligible for a P7 exemption? Is there an application/request process?
So getting vaccinated cuts your quarantine by 4 days? Gee that’s great…
Quarantine for previously HSA vaccinated needs to be reduced to 5/6 days from the current 11/15 days.
None of whom are suffering any symptoms of COVID-19.
Yet we remain locked down in fear, how many traffic deaths since lockdown one, yet the roads remain. Living life comes with risk, no we better understand Covid and the vaccine and have control measures in place. Let us start living again, while of course managing the risk. It’s just part of life.
Why do residents returning have to quarantine for 10 days still if vaccinated? Ridiculous
Why does this exclude residents vaccinated overseas who have CDC vaccination cards? Patients who were away for weeks of medical treatment?
I assumed for vetting purposes? I assume the logic is anyone can forge a vaccination card from other countries but they (govt) know their own (?).