Post office still using collection notices

George Town Post office

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Postal Service is still putting printed ‘Notice of Item for Collection’ slips in customers’ boxes when they have a package addressed to a specific P.O. box number, but they are also texting and emailing customers if a package has this contact information on it. Following queries raised by customers and erroneous postings on social media saying that post offices had stopped using the printed notices, the CIPS confirmed that the notices still go into boxes.

When a delivery address is not valid and no email or phone number is provided but there is a tracking number, the item is held for at least 30 days to allow the addressee or sender to track it online.

Customers waiting for packages who have not received a printed notice, email or text message should visit the CIPS website to track the item. They can also contact the service via e-mail at CIPSCustomerCare@gov.ky and provide your full name, address, country of origin for the item and the tracking number.