Police on the hunt for violent fugitive

Conway Whittaker

(CNS): Conway Clive Whittaker (41) is wanted by police for several violent crimes, the RCIPS has said in a press release asking for the public’s help in tracking him down. The fugitive from the law, who was described as aggressive, was last known to be living in North Side. The RCIPS advised people not to approach Whittaker, who is considered to be dangerous, but to call the police if they see him. Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or dial 911. Police also urged Whittaker to turn himself into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, or the nearest active police station, at any time, day or night.

According to the Police Law (2017 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.