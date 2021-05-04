Police claim to be helping abuse victim

(CNS): Police now claim that they are investigating a case of alleged abuse after a woman posted a video on social media on Friday, in which she warned her family and friends that if she was found dead, it would be at the hands of her ex-partner and the father of her child, whom she named. The woman stated on the video that she had made numerous reports at the West Bay Police Station and had even been to court to have restraining orders placed against her abuser, but the RCIPS had done nothing to protect her.

The short and chilling video (see below) was widely circulated on numerous social media platforms. The police said Monday that after they were made aware of it, they took “immediate action… in order to safeguard the parties involved”.

The RCIPS said the matter is now being investigated and that it is committed to the cause of eliminating and preventing incidents of domestic violence in the community. However, nothing has been said about the claims by the victim that she has already filed “a bunch of reports” and been to court several times, but her abuser continues to stalk her.

In the release about the woman’s video, the police encouraged anyone who may be involved in a relationship where they believe they may be, or are being abused, to file a complaint by calling their local police station, or 911 for emergencies.

For more information call the RCIPS Family Support Unit at 649-6000 to speak directly with a domestic violence investigator for assistance or advice.