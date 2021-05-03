Please get the vaccine to save lives

Sara McKay writes: With only a few weeks to go before the vaccine expiry date deadline, I am hoping this article will persuade more people in the Cayman Islands community to come forward and get the COVID-19 vaccine. There is just simply no excuse not to get it and we should be grateful to have the vaccine in Cayman whilst other countries still go without and people are desperately waiting. I don’t want to lecture you all but from my own personal experience, it is essential that we all get the vaccine.

To put it bluntly, you can DIE from COVID-19, and for people that I know that survived it, they are now living with the after-effects, which are very painful, more painful than a sore arm and a few days with a headache after getting the second dose.

My mother passed away in January from COVID-19. Granted, she was elderly and also very stubborn (like many of us) and said, “I am not going to get the coronavirus. If I do, I’ll be okay.” But she caught COVID. We have no idea where she contracted it; it is a complete mystery. It could have been the food delivery guy, carer, friend next door, anyone (she was in lockdown).

My last memory of Mum was on Zoom in her hospital bed and she was dying, which is a memory that will stay with me forever. An amazing hospital volunteer, who was dressed to the nines in full green PPE gear with a face shield (she should be commended, receive a medal for risking her life to help families like us connect with their loved ones in their final days – she was not paid to help but did this out of the kindness of her heart) used her personal phone so we could see and talk to Mum. There was a lot of coughing and wheezing I could hear in the background and it sounded like absolute hell, with the sound of monitors beeping and staff rushing around.

I got to tell Mum I loved her, to be strong and hang in there and we would see her soon. We knew and were also informed by the doctors that these were her final days and there was nothing that could be done for her. I tried to stay positive for her and the family but I was crying inside and felt sick to the stomach. It was definitely one of the worst days of my life! She passed away the next morning.

We had her funeral by Zoom. What we could see on a screen was a grim looking cemetery outside London, and as so many family members could not be there, my nephew was using his phone as a camera for us to watch on Zoom. Only 20 family members/close friends were allowed to attend. I so wanted to be there but could not make it due to COVID-19 restrictions and no flights to the UK. It was heart-breaking and it still hasn’t hit me yet.

I am writing this to please, please ask you to get the vaccine, not just for you but for your family and community. I have heard various people say, “I don’t know what I am putting in my body,” and “Bill Gates or Google are watching us,” which is mind boggling! If we want to go down that route, we put many bad things into our body on a daily basis, such as fast food, soda, we drive cars that pollute the atmosphere and we are breathing this in.

Some of us get the flu vaccine. We vaccinate our children for their safety from measles, chickenpox, etc. Why is this vaccine so different? COVID-19 is deadly. We have watched the news in India and other parts of the world.

The irony! My mother received a letter from the NHS to make an appointment to get her vaccine a week after her death and it was just a little too late.