Please get the vaccine to save lives
Sara McKay writes: With only a few weeks to go before the vaccine expiry date deadline, I am hoping this article will persuade more people in the Cayman Islands community to come forward and get the COVID-19 vaccine. There is just simply no excuse not to get it and we should be grateful to have the vaccine in Cayman whilst other countries still go without and people are desperately waiting. I don’t want to lecture you all but from my own personal experience, it is essential that we all get the vaccine.
To put it bluntly, you can DIE from COVID-19, and for people that I know that survived it, they are now living with the after-effects, which are very painful, more painful than a sore arm and a few days with a headache after getting the second dose.
My mother passed away in January from COVID-19. Granted, she was elderly and also very stubborn (like many of us) and said, “I am not going to get the coronavirus. If I do, I’ll be okay.” But she caught COVID. We have no idea where she contracted it; it is a complete mystery. It could have been the food delivery guy, carer, friend next door, anyone (she was in lockdown).
My last memory of Mum was on Zoom in her hospital bed and she was dying, which is a memory that will stay with me forever. An amazing hospital volunteer, who was dressed to the nines in full green PPE gear with a face shield (she should be commended, receive a medal for risking her life to help families like us connect with their loved ones in their final days – she was not paid to help but did this out of the kindness of her heart) used her personal phone so we could see and talk to Mum. There was a lot of coughing and wheezing I could hear in the background and it sounded like absolute hell, with the sound of monitors beeping and staff rushing around.
I got to tell Mum I loved her, to be strong and hang in there and we would see her soon. We knew and were also informed by the doctors that these were her final days and there was nothing that could be done for her. I tried to stay positive for her and the family but I was crying inside and felt sick to the stomach. It was definitely one of the worst days of my life! She passed away the next morning.
We had her funeral by Zoom. What we could see on a screen was a grim looking cemetery outside London, and as so many family members could not be there, my nephew was using his phone as a camera for us to watch on Zoom. Only 20 family members/close friends were allowed to attend. I so wanted to be there but could not make it due to COVID-19 restrictions and no flights to the UK. It was heart-breaking and it still hasn’t hit me yet.
I am writing this to please, please ask you to get the vaccine, not just for you but for your family and community. I have heard various people say, “I don’t know what I am putting in my body,” and “Bill Gates or Google are watching us,” which is mind boggling! If we want to go down that route, we put many bad things into our body on a daily basis, such as fast food, soda, we drive cars that pollute the atmosphere and we are breathing this in.
Some of us get the flu vaccine. We vaccinate our children for their safety from measles, chickenpox, etc. Why is this vaccine so different? COVID-19 is deadly. We have watched the news in India and other parts of the world.
The irony! My mother received a letter from the NHS to make an appointment to get her vaccine a week after her death and it was just a little too late.
Category: Health, health and safety, Viewpoint
Sara, I am so very sorry for your loss and the circumstances in which your mother passed away.
I share your frustration at people turning down the vaccine, not just because I don’t understand the decision in the face of what seems to me to be overwhelming evidence that it’s better to take it than not, but for the impact their decision may have on the rest of us, both locally in Cayman in terms of opening up and also globally in terms of variants/absence of herd immunity/returning to normal etc. I would likely feel differently about those resisting the vaccine if their decision impacted them alone.
However, as you can see from the comments (38 at the time I type this) people seem to be entrenched in their respective silos and I am not sure your well intentioned and heartfelt experience will make a difference. Let’s hope it does.
The only thing that will make the vaccine holdouts pay attention is when the situation in Cayman mirrors Bermuda. A similar sized population. 50% with one vaccine shot (just behind our 55%). Currently 28 dead, 25 in hospital and most lockdown restrictions back in effect.
Nobody should be compelled to take the vaccine against their will.
But economic and personal restrictions cannot be continued to protect those who do not choose to protect themselves.
Everyone who wants the vaccine has now had it. Enough. Open the borders, no more quarantine.
We cannot pretend Covid isn’t there or that we can hide from it forever. It’s with us, forever. We are as well placed as we could be to deal with it.
Enough.
I feel that those who are refusing to get the vaccine are holding the rest of the country hostage (as well any visitors from around the world). I also venture to guess that if the same people holding out were unemployed due to the pandemic and their people were dying around them they would think differently. I also know people who have died and almost died because they were not yet eligible for the vaccine where they live. Have we really worked so hard to get to this point and now we are going to blow it because of the holdouts? I ask the holdouts: do you deserve to be treated for Covid if you refused the vaccine (and did not have an existing medical condition that may cause a problem)? If we open our borders and Covid spreads through the community should anyone needing hospitalization get priority over someone with Covid who refused the vaccine? Please just look around the world and any of those countries could be us next! Honestly, anyone who refused the vaccine is in an alternate universe. Very sorry for your loss, Sara.
I too have lost friends to covid, but I still do not want to take the vaccine, it has not been proven safe in the long term. The pharmaceutical companies have indemnified themselves against law suits. Why would they do that? It has been approved for emergency use only. It has been politicised as safe with public figures declaring it safe, yet they have no evidence of this. It can be contained in isolation but economies are cited as threatening to collapse, but they have not to date. I have no desire to be part of a worldwide clinical study.
The sought after Pfizer vax is literally safer than the annual flu shot or birth control medication. Billion plus served. Good luck to you.
6:47 pm; you know what else has serious side effects? COVID.
Btw, your comment on the implications of the FDA’s emergency approval of the vaccine is misleading.
Here is how the FDA explains it:
“Are the COVID-19 vaccines rigorously tested?
Yes. Clinical trials are evaluating investigational COVID-19 vaccines in tens of thousands of study participants to generate the scientific data and other information needed by FDA to determine safety and effectiveness. These clinical trials are being conducted according to the rigorous standards set forth by the FDA.“
You can read the rest of the article here:
https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/emergency-use-authorization-vaccines-explained
And by the way, if that misinterpret terminology “emergence approval” is bothering you even after millions have been vaccinated with no serious side effects, Pfizer has announced that it is now applying for full FDA approval:
“The new efficacy data, plus a safety analysis comprising data from more than 12,000 people who were fully immunized for at least six months, allow the companies to file a drug application with the FDA to turn the shot’s emergency use authorization into a full approval, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Ph.D., said in a statement.”
Read the full report here:
https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/pfizer-biontech-eye-official-covid-19-vaccine-nod-as-efficacy-stands-strong-including
Do you still expect your health insurance to cover you when you catch it and need hospital treatment, despite turning down a vaccine?
6:47 BY the time you lose a few more Friends it should be PROVEN SAFE!
When a shipping company gets insurance for their cargo and are indemnified if the contents are damaged, do you assume they’re plotting something nefarious?
The public pharmaceutical companies are ultimately supposed to give returns to their shareholders. If they have the opportunity to take a 0.01% risk down to 0% for free, they are going to do it. Most shareholders (which includes many pension funds held by “real” people like us) would be ticked off at them for not taking the opportunity to derisk for free.
Of all the comments I have read over the years on cns, the people saying ‘give us a border opening date and then we will consider the vaccine as we are currently safe’ is probably the most ridiculous, uneducated, illogical comment I have ever read. truly astonishing how brain dead some people are.
My guess is the logic is sailing right over your highly educated head. Perhaps it’s your fear, desperation or arrogance getting in the way of critically analyzing the full scope of the circumstances and understanding that it’s the government that holds the keys, not those who are holding out. If you agree that we cannot stay locked down forever then there is a glimmer of hope that you will come to understand the logic. If you think we can stay locked down indefinitely then perhaps you should reassess your high horse intellect.
Serious question, why don’t we give them a date?
Nope.
It really is a disgrace some people aren’t getting vaccinated, if they then request one later, as the current stock expire on June 9 and the vaccine will be approved for 12-15 year olds in the next few days, so we need to use up these valuable jabs we have in the next few weeks on adults, so the next ones we are lucky enough to get can go on 12-15 yr olds. Do people refusing a jab realise they won’t ever be able to travel off island and will likely be banned from shops/restaurants etc when we open up?
Sorry but the dollar overrides all else. Shops and restaurants would never bar the unvaccinated, pure nonsense. Not everyone can the vaccine which you conveniently forget.
Having a customer die or become seriously ill after visiting your shop or restaurant is terrible PR.
Doesn’t matter if it was caught from another customer, people are still going to look down on the owner.
Firstly, very sorry for your loss. I cannot imagine the pain you and your family have experienced due to your loss.
However, I must I disagree with your opinion “here is just simply no excuse not to get it”. Everyone is entitled to do what they feel is best for them. No one should try to force their opinions on anyone as you never know someone’s circumstances. As an individual who has severe allergies, I am not a candidate for this vaccine as I have had horrific outbreaks in the past from other shots. Before anyone rags on me, I am not antivax either. I have encouraged those who are comfortable and capable of taking it to do so, I just have an extremely sensitive system and cannot be ignorant of that. However, those who as hesitant about taking a vaccine that they are unsure about should not be bullied, pressured, or talked down to. There have been people worldwide who had negative reactions, strokes, heart attacks, hives, died, etc after taking the vaccines. It is okay if someone does not want to put something they do not know much about into their bodies. We all need to do our research to determine what is the best course of action for ourselves. I know people who experienced more than just a sore arm or headache after both doses of their vaccine. Some were very ill for more than just a few days and had symptoms longer than a week.
Fear mongering people into taking the vaccine isn’t okay either. COVID is horrific and a true threat, but you everyone must decided for themselves.
“I know people who experienced more than just a sore arm or headache after both doses of their vaccine. Some were very ill for more than just a few days and had symptoms longer than a week.”
Right. Versus being dead. Got it.
None of my dead friends have reported any side effects.
Wait..
6:24 pm: “Everyone must decide for themselves”, sorry, but some people never had a chance to make that choice.
If you wanted to be helpful you would just not have bothered to comment—if your best medical advice is to abstain, no one is forcing you.
The concern of the writer of this moving piece is about anti-Vaxers who have no medical reason to abstain.
Sadly, we have people who chose to remain ignorant and abstain for no medically sound reason, putting the test of the population at risk.
Very annoying.
6:24 Are you sure you can take Aspirin!
Condolences. No vaccine. My choice.
So sorry for your loss and thank you for sharing. I have had cancer and was afraid to have it at first but am so glad to say i had both my shots with very few side effects
Dear Sara
Many thanks your powerful words.
My heart breaks reading your story.
I am so upset at the low take up of the vaccine here..It seems people have forgotten what the real world looks like out there!and the devastation of the virus.
The virus will be with us for a long time to come and we won’t be able to stay shut forever.
A lot of people have a false sense of security and can’t see outside this little bubble we find ourselves in.
So many countries are desperate for the vaccine and we have some that are about to expire..it is nothing short of criminal.
I have not seen my parents and close family for almost 2 years and what happened to you has been my worst fear the last few months..thankfully my parents have just had their first dose and it has been such a HUGE relief..hence why I can not fathom the low take up here..
5:49 exactly what does “heart breaks” mean? I really don’t think that is true.
Sara my deepest condolences. I really hope your story saves at least one life.
Thank you sharing your story with us.
“Heart breaks” means I feel the emotions she is going through in a vivid way as it is what I feared might happen to my loved ones abroad.
I am unsure why you should question the meaning of it?
I am a mother,a daughter and a wife and yes my heart breaks when I read such harrowing stories.
Hi Sara,
I’m sorry to hear about your mother passing. I know the pain of losing a loved one, but cannot imagine the pain of not being able to visit or see them in person during the final days. Again I’m sorry for your loss.
That being said, I’m not sure why you think a guilt trip will change the minds of those who do not want to take the vaccine. I myself will refuse the vaccine until I feel comfortable with the risks. The reasons I myself wont take it is:
1. The death rate from Covid does not warrant me taking a vaccine that was pushed through that does not have any analysis on long term effects. The US death rate from COVID according to the latest figures is 0.0178% and most countries are under 1%. This is not high enough for me, to make me take a vaccine that we don’t know the long term side effects of.
2. I cannot hold anyone responsible for the vaccine having negative effects, if it happens. Should something happen in 2-3 years or even longer, when all is said and done, who do we hold responsible for any effects that are negative coming from these vaccines? Can I point back to this article and say that you influence my decision so you hold some responsibility? I wouldn’t ask that of anyone because the resposibility for my health is in my own hands.
From your article, you are aware that we all takes risks on a daily basis. We drive to work when we risk death from getting into an accident. We eat foods that might cause illnesses in the later in life, yet here we are at a point where one side is telling the other side to do something they do not want to do. The tactics used by your side such as the guilt tripping and the brow beating is absolutely ridiculous at this point and it only fuels my desire to fight you on taking the vaccine.
As an adult you should have enough real world experience to know that you can’t tell someone their reasons are wrong and guilt trip them. As mind boggling as it is, you are the one wanting to impose your will on other people so you will need to change your tatcis and approach. You will need to address the reasons with logic and reasoning and if you aren’t willing to take on that task then I don’t see the point in this article or even complaining about it. You can say we are selfish, but try to remember we aren’t trying to stop you from taking the vaccine. You and others are begging for everyone to take this vaccine because you don’t want to experience loss. EVERY SINGLE PERSON is operating from a selfish point of view because we are all doing things for our benefit so I wouldn’t be implying that other people are selfish because they don’t want to take the vaccine. The same can be said about you, you just want everyone to take the vaccine so you or your family doesn’t get sick.
After all is said and done, just stop this nonsense and take care of yourself and your family for whom you are responsible for because thats all each person can do in their life. We cannot control the actions of others, we can only plan and adapt for it. This constant whining and guilt tripping is juvenile and needs to stop because you achieving the very opposite of what you are aiming to do.
Who are you planning to hold responsible if you get COVID-19?
These people hope that the borders stay closed so they don’t have to deal with it.
Sorry for your loss. I too have lost a half dozen this last year to the virus and probably quite a few more in the acquaintance category overseas. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the planet’s herd immunity goal will fall short. That means that sooner or later, there will either be a great coordinated lockdown, or we will all have our own firsthand experience (some for the second or third time), and that’s how humanity will get past this. I hope that those that are waiting, will grasp the pro’s and con’s data and quickly come to realize how decidedly one-sided it’s becoming: that getting vaccinated is an extremely wise choice,,especially while they are available.
Sorry about your loss.
But please stop guilt-tripping people into getting vaccinated!
No one is obligated or should be pressured into saving someone else.
4:36 I could not agree more, so tired of people bullying, guilt tripping, and trying to manipulate people into taking the vaccine. People have the right to decide what is best for them and their bodies. You want the vaccine? Take it, Tom, Dick and Harry don’t want it, leave them alone. It is their decision and their right.
Maybe they care enough not to want to see hundreds of residents buried? Sorry if that preference comes across as bullying. Millions dead and more expected.
I don’t think this about guilt tripping.
It’s called a reality check.
Actually people should be shamed into saving someone else. A society in which every individual is only required to act in his or her own selfish personal interest is a pretty poor place. Vaccines have been used successfully for hundreds of years. The science is clear that the personal risk of taking this vaccine is de minimis. Presumably if you had been of fighting age in World War I or World War II you would have been advocating for everyone else but you to be doing the fighting because you shouldn’t be pressured into paticiapting because there was a risk you might be killed.
Thanks for sharing Sara. I hope it makes a difference to some Caymanians that are resisting for various strange, stubborn reasons. Condolences.
It is not just Caymanians refusing the vaccine!! Plenty of status holders, residents, work permit holders also! People of all nationalities and religions!
https://www.yahoo.com/news/coronavirus-latest-news-limit-30-225322948.html
I’m sorry for your loss. I will shut regarding anything else.
Please set a firm border opening date first.
Why does a border opening date impact someone’s decision to get the jab or not now? What a ridiculous thought process….?
3:47 Borders are not opening anytime soon, get over it.
The Premier has claimed that transparency will be one of the pillars of his administration.He and his government members must lead by example and show the public proof that they have all been vaccinated. There is no point in trying to persuade the non-vaxers if any of the Pact in Parliament are holding out.
3:43 It is not anyone’s business whether or not they have taken the vaccine. What is with you people, talk about a sense of entitlement. Maybe some of them have medical conditions preventing them from taking it. Must they disclose that to you as well busybody?
No they don’t have to disclose the medical condition. But it’s no big deal for them to simply state that they have “a” medical condition that prevented them having the vaccine. Governments need to lead by example.
Yes. As leaders of the country and supporting public health issues, they absolutely should provide their vaccination status and explicitly the medical condition preventing them from vaccinating. Par for the course for that kind of public position.